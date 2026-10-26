Candiace Is One Of My Favorite Housewives And I’m Glad A RHOP Producer Stuck Up For Her After Andy Threw Shade
Was she fired or not?
Bravo is home to some of the best reality TV shows of all time, most of which come from the wildly popular Real Housewives franchise. Right now there are a number of cities airing on Bravo and streaming with a Peacock subscription, including the new season of Potomac. Andy Cohen recently went viral for hinting that Candiace Dillard Basset was fired after Season 8, leading to a former producer to come to her defense. Considering Candiace is one of my favorite Housewives of all time, I appreciated his viral comments.
I needed a cryangle when Candiace announced her departure from RHOP, but luckily she returned to our screens as part of the Traitors Season 4 cast. I was shocked when doing a Bravo FanFest panel in Charleston that Andy heavily implied that she was fired, rather than voluntarily stepping away from the series. Former Bravo producer Patrick McDonald weighed in on Threads, in a post that reads:
The conversation happened at the panel, where a Bravo fan asked Andy how many Real Housewives have actually left on their own, versus those who are trying to save face after being fired. The great Porsha Williams was the one who dropped Candiace's name, and there was a big moment of silence before Andy simply said "There have been a few." This clip went viral, with fans finding it to be a sign that the TV personality/ recording artist was indeed fired.
McDonald's post paints a very different picture, with him confirming that Dillard Bassett was already thinking about leaving the series. His post went on to offer even more context about what was seemingly happening behind the scenes. It reads:
Fans followed Candiace's fertility journey for years on RHOP, and she would end up getting pregnant shortly after leaving the Bravo series. She gave birth to her son in October of 2024, and has cited being away from the show as a boon as she focused on her health and pregnancy. As previously mentioned, Candiace crushed it on The Traitors earlier this year, and also returned to Bravo with a guest appearance on Ultimate Girls Trip.
At the time of writing this story, Andy Cohen hasn't responded to Patrick McDonald's post, which has been making the rounds online for Bravohaulics. Candiace has been off of RHOP for years, but the fact that her exit is still making headlines seemingly shows what an icon she is. I personally would love to see her return to the show, because no one's reads were quite as lethal on her cast.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Luckily for fans like me, we can also watch new episodes of Orange County, New York, and Salt Lake City weekly.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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