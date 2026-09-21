Taylor Frankie Paul Quits The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: ‘I’m Relieved To Be Out’

The drama has been constant for Taylor Frankie Paul this year, both on and off-camera, including the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette, custody issues with her children and on-off production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Less than two weeks after a shortened fifth season of the Hulu reality show was released to the 2026 TV schedule — and days after reports of failed court-ordered drug tests — Paul has announced that she’s stepping away, citing “bullying” from her castmates.

Taylor Frankie Paul made the announcement September 21 through a lengthy post on Instagram, writing:

My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However I don’t desire to move forward like this. I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point.

Taylor Frankie Paul slammed her co-stars from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, saying, “Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting.” She said the reality show’s crew were the ones checking on her, with her statement continuing:

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I agree it’s to the point of bullying for months now. What makes it harder to take in is some of these parents have made mistakes that would result in the same judgement I’m receiving yet pointing a finger. However it’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions. My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.

You can see her full post below:

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TMZ reported on September 17 that Taylor Frankie Paul had reportedly failed multiple of the drug tests that were ordered by the courts amidst her custody battles with Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen. TFP did not address this report in her statement regarding The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Production of SLOMW Season 5 was paused in March amidst reports of domestic violence between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. A video from her 2023 arrest was then leaked, which led to the cancellation of The Bachelorette just days before its premiere.

Taylor Frankie Paul has been in a custody battle with the fathers of her children since then, with the courts limiting her hours with her three kids, requiring her to submit drug tests and ordering her and Dakota Mortensen to stay away from each other.

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Taylor Frankie Paul returned to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when production resumed, and the five-episode fifth season was released. Those episodes showed the weeks between Paul's return from The Bachelorette and the SLOMW production pause.

Days after the release of Season 5, cast member Mikayla Matthews, who has been feuding with Taylor Frankie Paul on social media (and on SLOMW) announced she was quitting The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

She wrote on Instagram (via TMZ) that she was "not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree," and that "continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical."