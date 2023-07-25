Steve Harvey Called Out The 'Best Worst' Player He's Ever Seen On Family Feud, And He's Probably Not Wrong

Anytime Steve Harvey pulls out a superlative when talking about the Family Feud contestant he’s standing in front of, there’s a 99.99% chance the comment was immediately preceded by a left-field guess that defied logic and/or taste. Such was the case during an episode featuring a dude who managed to come out looking like a genius despite sharing an answer that was anything but, thus making Harvey’s claim that he was the “best/worst player” rather suitable.

Check out the chopped up and edited Shorts clip below, which Harvey shared on his Instagram page , in which family patriarch Glenn inserts an extra consonant into the name of a pop star, talk show host, and occasional Voice coach.

I think this is proof enough that Family Feud’s judges are a wild and unpredictable bunch. For those unable to watch, Steve Harvey asked the survey question of “Name something that might be described as hot-hot-hot?” with the answers “Chili Peppers” and “Hot Sauce/Salsa” already on the board. And Glenn, bless his heart, took a shot by confidently sharing this answer:



Kelly Clarkston.

Which, as we all know, is not how Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson spells or says her name, since it’s technically not her name. Perhaps there’s a special someone from Glenn’s past whose name is Kelly Clarkston, and he was totally into her and wanted to give her a wink-wink shout out on TV. But that’s definitely not the case.

Speaking again to the point of the judges’ leniency, Glenn offered up a mispronunciation of a celeb right at the buzzer, and then repeated the mispronunciation when Harvey asked, and yet it still managed to land the generalized #1 answer of “People.” Which I understand, of course, since the name “Kelly Clarkston” could indeed be a person. So this is hardly the most flagrant example of what counts as a correct answer, but it does make me wonder where the line would be drawn.

Would a completely made up name still count? If the person who answered right before had said “Malakai ‘Clam Hands’ McGillicuddy,” would that have also counted for “People.” Or if someone had guessed their own mother. I think Glenn would have earned an additional stripe for his Best/Worst Player patch if he’d have gone with one of those. Or perhaps “Tom Cruitse.”

Let's get Glenn to show up on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, which has been a successful boon in her career, even if her latest album sales didn't quite match expectations. They can Kelly-oke a duet of her first smash hit, "Since U Bent Gone." [Mic drop.]

Family Feud airs new episodes daily in syndication, so check your local listings to see when it’s playing in your area. Meanwhile, a Hulu subscription will give fans access to the latest season of Celebrity Family Feud, as well as its host’s other show featuring wild answers and comments, Judge Steve Harvey.