A.I. Steve Harvey Running From Monsters And Being In A Hardcore Band Is My New Internet Obsession

Whether he’s screaming over contestants’ wild answers on Family Feud , issuing a common sense judgment on Judge Steve Harvey or shelling out dating advice , Steve Harvey has become not only one of the hardest-working people in entertainment but one of the most fun to watch. His infectious laugh, deadpan facial expressions and genuine reactions are a thing of beauty, but a recent Internet craze involving Harvey in A.I.-generated images has me laughing for a whole new reason.

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic lately in some pretty serious conversations like those involving the recently resolved WGA strike . If you watch pretty much any movie involving A.I., you’d think it’s only a matter of time before the computers stage an uprising against humanity. However, lots of people have begun enjoying the lighter side of the technology, creating realistic(ish) images of things we’ll likely never see, and now with the help of A.I., the Internet has graced us with images of Steve Harvey in ridiculous situations, like these where he’s being chased by monsters:

Someone: Ai is terrible and will ruin the world Me: haha yeah *moves all the AI generated photos of Steve Harvey being chased by monsters to a hidden folder* pic.twitter.com/nHmWN4HyAiOctober 7, 2023 See more

The blurry images of Steve Harvey actually is what makes these images feel more real, because it seems like they could have been taken straight from some shaky Blair Witch Project-style found footage. The popular game show host is the perfect subject for these pictures too, because of how expressive he always is. Honestly, you can practically hear his screams — and who would blame him? Those monsters are creepy!

We’ve also got some creations that show Steve Harvey rocking out as the frontman of a hardcore rock band. These viral pics may not seem as unsettling as the ones above, but I challenge you to zoom in on the crowd members’ faces and fingers and then get back to me.

Bro who is doing these Steve Harvey edits lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/tI4ZMQcuNyOctober 8, 2023 See more

There’s something that’s just not quite right with those music lovers, and as sick as Steve Harvey looks with that mic in his hand, I hope I never find myself in that crowd. Speaking of which, I also hope to never happen upon the Family Feud host in a state like the one shown below, where faux Steve Harvey appears to be drowning some pretty heavy sorrows:

Steve Harvey…. you good? pic.twitter.com/I8xdctABVlOctober 7, 2023 See more

Perhaps these images were inspired by recent rumors that Steve Harvey’s wife cheated on him , and I hate thinking about the wails of “Marjorie!” that would be coming from this version of the game show host, were this an A.I.-generated video.

The art of artificial intelligence has opened up a new world for us, and we're only limited by our imaginations. Artists are going viral for showing us Danny DeVito and other celebrities as Spider-Man , imagining what Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s babies would look like and even picturing the Harry Potter cast as characters on The Office.

Of course, this could all be a scheme to get our guards down and keep our eyes on the entertaining images that appear on our screens while the computers perform their uprising. I mean, the movies tried to warn us!