A Fan Just Pointed Out How NCIS, Suits, And The Royal Family Are All Super Connected, And My Mind Is Blown

When you think of shows like Suits and NCIS, you’d think that they don’t really have anything in common. One was a legal drama on USA Network that blew up on streaming, the other one is a procedural on CBS that spawned a whole franchise that is still going strong after 1,000 episodes for over 20 years. However, one fan pointed out how the two shows, as well as the British Royal Family, are all connected, and my mind is completely blown.

Reddit user No_Adhesiveness4890 started a new thread on the NCIS subreddit, titled "Today I learned," revealing they learned that Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross on Suits, is married to Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario. Then they went down the rabbit hole to share that NCIS and Suits are connected in a way since Bellisario is the daughter of NCIS creator Don Bellisario. So the user said that you can link Don to the late Queen of England because Adams starred in Suits alongside Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry.

Additionally, Troian is the step-sister of longtime NCIS star Sean Murray, and the user concluded with “My mind is just blown knowing that Mike from suits goes to Holiday dinners with McGee.” To break it down a bit more, Donald P. Bellisario married Murray’s mother, Vivienne, back in 1998, hence Murray and Troian being step-siblings. Troian married Adams in 2016, and Adams starred on Suits for the first seven seasons with Markle. The couple even attended the Royal Wedding between Markle and Prince Harry in 2018, along with the rest of the Suits cast.

Even though I already knew of Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario’s relationship, as well as her and Sean Murray being step-siblings, I never actually connected it all that way. It truly is mind-blowing, but funny how it all works out. Bellisario and Adams have actually both guest-starred on NCIS in the past as well, which those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch, making the whole connections thing even better.

Considering you are able to connect two shows that don’t have anything in common to the Royal Family of all things is pretty incredible. Of course, Suits and the Royal Family is a no-brainer because the Duchess of Sussex was once Rachel Zane on the legal drama. Still, knowing that McGee is just a few people away from the Royal Family is what really makes it all mind-blowing. Now I’m just wondering what other insane connections other shows have.

It really is amazing what people can randomly figure out without really thinking about it. It makes me wonder what else is out there that has yet to be realized when it’s right in front of your face. I would love even more if Bellisario were to appear again on NCIS as McGee’s sister and even reference the fun connection. Or perhaps Murray can appear in the upcoming Suits: L.A. spinoff with Adams, if he chooses to return. A girl can dream.