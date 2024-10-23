The Incredible Amount Of Money The NCIS Franchise Has Made For CBS

The NCIS franchise has been around for over 20 years, and it's still going strong. Plus, with the new prequel series NCIS: Origins having just premiered on the 2024 TV schedule and another spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, on the way for those with a Paramount+ subscription, clearly CBS is invested in the franchise and its growth. Now, a Paramount executive has opened up about how all that work has paid off by speaking about how much money NCIS has brought in over the years.

NCIS is, without a doubt, one of the most successful TV franchises. It celebrated 1,000 episodes earlier this year, and quite frankly, I don't feel like it's impossible for them to eventually make it to 2,000. Between the total of seven shows and counting, various streaming agreements (you can stream NCIS on Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+), and more, Paramount Global’s Chief Content Licensing Officer and President of Republic Pictures Dan Cohen shared during his MIPCOM keynote (via Deadline) just how much business the procedural has brought in for Paramount Global Content Distribution and it’s seriously impressive:

Keep in mind there are 1,000 episodes — we’ve done over four and a half billion dollars of licensing on NCIS.

It honestly makes sense that NCIS has made a ton of money for CBS. On top of the many series, the mothership also consistently remained the network’s top show for several years, despite the changing cast every now and then. Even when Mark Harmon exited at the beginning of Season 19 and left one NCIS producer thinking that would be the death knell of the show, it still continued to thrive. Now, Harmon is back for Origins, showing just how powerful and popular this franchise is.

Considering NCIS makes a lot of money, I can’t see the franchise ending any time soon. Plus, that becomes even more abundantly clear when you look at how it is still expanding with new shows like Origins and Tony & Ziva.

Meanwhile, the mothership series is continuing to be as entertaining and solid as ever. In its 22nd season, the show is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Not only did it bring back Vance’s sorta-girlfriend, but it also made sure to keep on Knight, who initially took a REACT training officer job at Camp Pendleton but is now back with her team in DC full-time. Additionally, McGee is hoping to continue moving up the ranks, and after over 20 years, I seriously need it to happen.

NCIS: Origins, on the other hand, is giving fans a look at Gibbs’ past and more to his story. Austin Stowell stepped into his shoes, with Harmon serving as narrator and making brief cameos. NCIS: Tony & Ziva, meanwhile, will bring back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s fan-favorite characters who are on the run across Europe with their tween daughter.

Basically, it's clear that there's a lot of love and demand for these stories, and it equals big bucks for the network. Now, it's time to get excited about what's coming down the line for the various NCIS shows as they continue to be a big hit and earner for CBS.