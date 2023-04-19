The Best Guy Ritchie Movies And Where To Watch Them

There are some specific genres or certain styles of filmmaking that do not necessarily have a particular name of their own. In these cases, most often, all it takes is dropping the name of a filmmaker who is closely associated with this type of movie or is even widely credited as the one pioneered it. For instance, when I want someone to envision a quirky crime thriller set in United Kingdom, I mention Guy Ritchie.

Of course, the British gangster comedy is certainly not all that the prolific writer, producer, and director is known for. Case in point, his latest film — Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which you can find on the 2023 new movie releases with an April 21st release date — is an earnest drama about the friendship between a US Army sergeant (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the Afghan interpreter (Dar Salim) who saved his life. For a deeper look at the eclectic variety of Guy Ritchie movies — along with how and where you can find them available for streaming, as a digital rental or purchase, or on physical media, read on. However, let’s start with one of his more definitive films.

Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Desperate for money after losing a high-stakes poker game, four close-knit friends (Nick Moran, Jason Statham, Dexter Fletcher, and Jason Flemyng) find a potential solution after one overhears his neighbors planning a robbery and decide to intercept the loot.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: Also one of Jason Statham’s best movies, Ritchie made a very impressive feature film debut with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, which was lauded as one of the most clever and exhilarating crime dramas of the late ‘90s for its sharp dialogue and even sharper sense of humor.

Snatch (2000)

When a stolen diamond goes missing somewhere in England, various people from all walks of life — ranging from innocent bystanders to ruthless criminals — vie to get their hands on it.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: For his second time (of many) working with Statham, as well as Vinnie Jones, after Lock, Stock, Ritchie adopted a quasi-anthology-style of storytelling a la Pulp Fiction for Snatch — one of the filmmaker’s more complex ensemble crime dramedies, which features a hilariously incomprehensible Brad Pitt in one of his most badass roles and later inspired a hit TV show of the same name.

Revolver (2005)

Following his release from seven years in solitary confinement, a successful gambler (Statham) enters a vengeful, high-stakes game against a powerful casino owner (Ray Liotta) who was directly involved with his arrest.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: After directing his then-wife, Madonna, in a 2002 remake of Lina Wertmüller’s 1974 romantic-comedy, Swept Away (which proved to be a critical and commercial failure), Ritchie returned to his roots, but in a comparatively more earnest fashion, with Revolver — a slick, highly-stylized, star-studded action thriller produced and co-written by Luc Besson.

RocknRolla (2008)

In an effort to finally go legit, a pair of simple thieves (Gerard Butler, Idris Elba) borrow some money from a veteran London crime boss, which ends up putting them in a mess far over their heads.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: Ritchie resurrected his more comedic side for his next fun gangster flick, RocknRolla — also one of Butler’s best movies and featuring a stacked, star-studded ensemble that also includes Thandiwe Newton, Tom Hardy, and more.

Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes Movies (2009-2011)

An eccentric, world famous private detective (Robert Downey Jr.) and his long-time assistant (Jude Law) take on a mysterious criminal who claims to possess magical powers (Mark Strong) and, in another adventure, attempt to finally catch their elusive archenemy, Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris).

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: You will never see Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most iconic and influential character the same way after watching Ritchie’s hilarious, action-packed interpretation in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which have a long-awaited third installment on the way (to be directed by Ritchie’s Lock, Stock star, Dexter Fletcher) that I still hope to see.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

A suave American secret agent (Henry Cavill) and a bearish KGB operative (Armie Harmmer) are reluctantly thrown together as partners and, along with the daughter of a German scientist (Alicia Vikander), investigate a mysterious organization using her father to construct a doomsday weapon.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: In a year in which spy movies were all the rage, my personal favorite of the bunch was this feature-length adaptation of the 1960s adventure series, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which reignites the style of the Bond films’ Sean Connery era, but fused with Ritchie’s signature vision.

Aladdin (2019)

With the assistance of a genie (Will Smith) he helped free from a magic lamp, a poor young man (Mena Massoud) tries to win the heart of a beautiful princess (Naomi Scott), whose kingdom he must then help save from a ruthless tyrant (Marwan Kenzari).

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: Diverting further away from his signature style than he had since 2002’s Swept Away, Ritchie delivered one of the most successful live-action remakes of Disney’s animated classics with Aladdin, which reportedly has a sequel in the works.

The Gentlemen (2020)

The American head of a successful, London-based marijuana empire (Matthew McConaughey) puts his business up for sale, which leads to a series of deadly schemes by disparate criminals seeking control.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: Only a year after releasing Aladdin, Ritchie returned to the British gangster dramedy at full throttle with The Gentlemen — perhaps one of his quirkiest romps and one with some of the most star power, with a cast that also features Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell.

Wrath Of Man (2021)

After unleashing his impressive skills when stopping an attempted heist, a truck security guard (Jason Statham) falls under suspicion from his co-workers.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: For his first movie with Statham in more than a decade, Ritchie revisited his more earnest side for this film — a gritty, action-packed tale of revenge that culminates in the awesome Wrath of Man ending.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (2023)

A rebellious, veteran secret agent (Jason Statham) and his new crew enlist the help of a movie star (Josh Hartnett) in order to get close to his biggest fan (Hugh Grant), whom they suspect is selling a deadly new weapon.

Why it is one of the best Guy Ritchie movies: For his latest reunion with Statham, Ritchie revives the old school style of spy movie storytelling once again for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre — a surprisingly fun and hilarious adventure featuring a wonderful cast that also includes Aubrey Plaza, Bugzy Malone, and Cary Elwes.

As you can see, there are many shades to the talent of Guy Ritchie. Stream the titles above to experience all of them.