Fans Are Listing Shows Everyone Likes They Can't Watch, And There's One I Absolutely Agree With

There are some shows in the annals of TV history that have become wildly popular due to writing, setting, character development and just general approachability for a large core audience. However, some shows that ultimately have grown popular on TV and streaming have done so despite being polarizing, cringe-worthy, tough to watch, and sometimes very dark in concept. Luckily, people who don’t get these shows are not afraid to talk about it.

There Are A Lot Of Popular Shows Some TV Fans Just Can’t Get Through

In a recent Reddit thread, not only did a slew of people share great shows they couldn’t get through, they also took things a step further. The takeaway I particularly liked about this thread was that most people explained the “why” behind why they couldn’t get through a certain show, despite it being a series that was ripe for watercooler conversation.

Here is a rundown of some of the best takeaways, with the exception of the one I agree with most. Intriguingly, the list includes both comedies and dramas. They also include projects like Game Of Thrones, which started strong, but had fans bummed by the ending. (And led to comments from Benioff and Weiss about hiding out.) Shows like Ted Lasso, on the other hand, remained critically-acclaimed throughout. Some of these shows also got more popular streaming over time.

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"Schitt’s Creek. Everyone says to get through the first season and it gets better but I just can’t."

"Yellowstone. People talk about it like it's the best show of modern times, but I don't get it at all."

"The Bear. Not because I can’t get into it, but as a former line cook who has been in that kind of environment, it’s TOO REAL to the point where it triggers PTSD in me or something and brings back horrible memories."

"Ted Lasso. Every scene is so fucking contrived. Every character is a one-note parody of themselves."

"Game of thrones. People wouldn't shut up about it for years and years. Finally I watched the first episode and was bored to tears. Everyone says it gets better, but I shouldn't have to choke down my entertainment. Boy did I feel justified when it all went belly up."

"Black Mirror, this serie is just plain boring to me, I don't get the high praise."

"The Wire. Finished first season and I was stuck going this is wtf people are going crazy over. Made it 4 episodes into season 2 and just decided I wasn’t the target audience."

It's a pretty bold list, right?

Honestly, I’ve watched a lot of these shows. I’m actively obsessed with The Bear, despite it being stressful and never really going anywhere. (Though I will note the individual commenter above is not the first person in the restaurant industry to say they can't watch.) However, there’s one series on this list that cropped up several times that I also have tried watching more than once and could never get through. Now, I’m wondering if this is a common theme for anyone else?

(Image credit: AMC)

Whomever Said Breaking Bad Was My Kindred Spirit

A few of the comments in the thread mentioned Breaking Bad as a TV series they found anxiety-inducing. Now, people are really speaking my language. I never finished Breaking Bad and I don't regret it. In fact, watched the entire first season of Breaking Bad, and couldn't handle it in any way, shape or form. I didn't like the characters. I didn't like how bleak and violent it was. I didn't even really enjoy the Albuquerque setting. It all depressed me, and I stopped punishing myself a couple of episodes into Season 2.

While I wouldn't wish a dependence on prescription drugs on anyone, this post mostly felt like it could have been written by me:

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Breaking Bad. Tried three separate times, just cant get past the constant anxiety. I feel like I need a Xanax just to watch an episode.

One thing all these shows have in common is they are acclaimed, and yet many haters still exist. I really have to wonder if there's a large smattering of popular shows with under-the-radar haters out there that weren't listed in this thread, as well.

To me, though, the most interesting thing about this thought experiment is that all the posters (presumably) watched episodes of all of these shows and just could not get into programs ranging all the way from Ted Lasso to the highly-violent political intrigue Game Of Thrones. The shows on the list have a few things in common, but certainly not everything, and it's so interesting to me that standout shows don't gel sometimes for many different reasons.

For me, Breaking Bad was ultimately just too bleak. I have a hard enough time just getting through day-to-day life to want to watch a show about being in the drug industry for fun. Others just don't want to be bored or deal with cringey moments. Sometimes shows just lose their way over time, too. We're all wired differently as fans. The good news? That's why there are plenty of different types of TV to choose from.