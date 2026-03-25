I Loved Binge-Watching The Pitt, But Cast Members Told Me The 'Advantage' To HBO Max Releasing Episodes Weekly

The Pitt took pop culture by storm when it arrived on HBO Max in 2025, cleaning up on the awards circuit and delivering a lot more to love beyond just Noah Wyle donning his scrubs again for the first time since ER. Nevertheless, despite the popularity, the awards, the word-of-mouth recommendations, and my very job in entertainment journalism, I didn’t get around to watching the medical drama until early in the 2026 TV schedule via my HBO Max subscription.

And once I did, I finally understood what everybody was talking about… but my binge-watch of Season 1 meant that it was a rude awakening to then have to start waiting weekly for new episodes of Season 2, even though I’m generally a bigger fan of the traditional release model than I am of binge-watching.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Fortunately, when I spoke with members of the cast at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, they sold me on why The Pitt is a show that’s well-suited to a weekly release, even though that release schedule means I can’t watch half a dozen new episodes in one sitting. Brandon Mendez Homer, who plays Nurse Practitioner Donnie and opened up about the Season 2 episode that showcased the nurses at PTMC, shared his thoughts:

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The advantage of it coming out week to week is that the world needs to be on the journey with us, right? We're building community with these characters, and we have to wait. I mean, there's no water cooler anymore, but I guess on social media and stuff, people are talking. Fans get to get together and they say, like, 'Hey, this is what I think about the now.' And ironically, just by the nature of the show, there's this whole other tide that's happening in real life in the world. And somehow the show just gets onto that train and just becomes a mirror to a lot of the circumstances we're in.

While the format of The Pitt with one hour of the workday leading directly into the next is actually a great fit for binge-watching, the show becoming such a smash hit did indeed turn it into a rare modern show that can result in water cooler moments. In fact, my only issue with binge-watching Season 1 this year was that I was too late to talk to everybody else about the mass casualty event and shocking reveal of Langdon’s addiction.

Amielynn Abellera, who plays Nurse Perlah, was also all-in on the water cooler moment comparison on the SCAD TVfest red carpet. She told me:

I want a water cooler moment. I miss water cooler! I love just one episode at a time, you know. And also what's wonderful is knowing when the season's gonna come out, knowing there's a yearly release, knowing you have a break, and then knowing that it's coming back in January.

Yes, despite The Pitt’s status as a hit streaming show, fans don’t have to worry about HBO Max going years between seasons like what happened with Stranger Things on Netflix and what is happening with Apple TV+’s Pluribus. The Season 2 finale is coming up in April, but we can count on Season 3 early next year. And dang it, this time, I’ll be among those fans anxiously awaiting what happens next.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Amielynn Abellera also weighed in on how the weekly release model is akin to how TV shows were traditionally released on network television:

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It reminds me of when I was younger and watched television. The streaming, I will just binge, but I really like being able to focus on an episode, like you're saying, take it in, really absorb what went on, think about it, reflect on it throughout the week. You know, chat with your buddies about it. What did you like, what didn't you like, and what can't you wait for? I think that really creates conversation, and I think a show like The Pitt is really giving you content for conversation, and it's such a wonderful thing.

I can vouch that I’ve been taking full advantage of chatting with friends about the latest twists of The Pitt after I was forced to start waiting between episodes, and the weekly release really makes me feel like I’m watching ER again back in the day. (Not just because Noah Wyle is on board and Langdon’s drug arc is basically The Pitt’s version of Carter’s addiction story, adjusted for the 2020s.)

So, on the whole, I’m back on board with weekly releases for The Pitt, much like I am for some of my other favorite medical dramas on network television. The release format that I love on NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox works well for the HBO Max series… even if transitioning from a binge-watch of Season 1 to having to wait in Season 2 was tough.

See what’s next for Robby and Co. with new Season 2 episodes of The Pitt on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max. If you watched weekly back in 2025, I can recommend a binge-watch as well just to experience it in a different way.