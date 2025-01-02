Fans Are Starting To Get Used To Ryan Seacrest On Wheel Of Fortune, But Now There's A Wild New Pat Sajak Rumor Running Around

As we begin to work through the 2025 TV schedule , it’s worth noting that this year will mark the first full calendar year that sees Ryan Seacrest as the host of Wheel of Fortune. Following Pat Sajak’s retirement , the American Idol host took his spot at the wheel to help contestants guess phrases and win money. However, now that fans are getting used to him leading the show, there’s a wild rumor running around that the old host might want the job back.

Apparently, following Sajak’s small stint on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in the fall (which happened after his retirement from the tentpole show), he’s eager to return to his old gig. Obviously, this is just a rumor and there’s no confirmation that the former host wants to take over the job Ryan Seacrest currently holds. However, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online , he is starting to think about returning to the wheel, as they alleged:

Pat got an amazing show of support when he was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune recently, and it's revived his drive to be host on the original again as well. Even if it's not now, but in a couple of years, he'd do it.

The story went on to allege that the long-time WOF host “never wanted to leave” the show. While Sajak himself told GMA that he was “surprisingly OK” with his retirement and that he would “rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late,” this source claimed that he now wants to return to the game show, saying:

The truth is he never wanted to leave in the first place, they forced his hand, and now he wants his old job back.

Please note, as far as we know, and according to Sajak himself, he was ready to leave the game show. He also noted in the GMA interview that he had plenty of time to reflect on and process his tenure on the show and get ready for retirement because his departure was announced so far in advance.

However, Radar Online’s report claims that he’s not ready to let go of the wheel yet, and alleges that “he’ll be waiting in the wings to take over,” because he apparently does not think Seacrest will stick around:

Ryan may have a multiyear deal, but Pat doesn't think Ryan will be able to stick with it for the long term and he'll be waiting in the wings to take over.

The source went on to claim that Seacrest does not like this and thinks Sajak is “being a sore loser.” They continued to claim that the former host does not stand a chance of getting his old job back, explaining that the WOF’s current ratings are “great” (which is true), the new host is being paid well and he gets along with Vanna White.

However, the source also claimed that there are fans who want Sajak to return. They also alleged that the former host is “counting on” that, saying:

Obviously, the viewers who used to berate Pat for his awkward foot-in-mouth. moments have forgiven him. Many would like to see more of him in the future and that's what Pat's counting on. He's going to nudge Ryan out little by little to the point where he'll probably want to leave.

Notably, the passing of the torch from Sajak to Seacrest has gone well. The former Live with Kelly and Ryan host has been enthusiastic about the milestones he’ll hit and his future on the program, and he’s been open about the advice Sajak and White have given him .

While fans have had critiques for Seacrest’s hosting , they’ve come to like him and many are now used to him leading the series with White.

So, as far as we know, there are no changes in sight for Wheel of Fortune. Seacrest and White will continue hosting while Sajak enjoys retirement. However, if anything else surrounding this rumor breaks, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.