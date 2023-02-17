Fans Thought They Knew When Ellen Pompeo Was Leaving Grey's Anatomy. Turns Out, They Were Wrong

After 19 seasons, Ellen Pompeo is getting ready to hang up her scrubs and say goodbye to being a regular at Grey Sloan Memorial, as she’s set to exit Grey’s Anatomy when the series comes back from hiatus. Fans were convinced by the midseason premiere promo that they would never see Meredith Grey again. However, Pompeo is revealing the truth about her departure, and it turns out she won't be saying goodbye forever.

Ellen Pompeo reduced the number of episodes she was going to appear in for Season 19 of the ABC medical drama before it was revealed that she would actually be leaving the show. With Meredith taking a job in Boston, she’s bidding her Seattle colleagues adieu, and fans seemed to think it was time to say a forever farewell. However, Pompeo told ET that when Grey’s returns, viewers won’t have to say goodbye to Meredith it's more like a see you later:

For the record, it's not really my final. It's a little bit of a trick they're playing on people.

Of course, it’s unknown when Ellen Pompeo plans to return to the halls of Grey Sloan, but it should be comforting to know that this won’t be the last time we’ll see Dr. Grey. While it seems unlikely we’ll see Meredith back in Seattle, it’s possible we could get a cameo in the form of a video, like her FaceTiming Maggie or Amelia.

Unfortunately, after the actress officially steps down from her role as a regular, it may be some time before fans see Meredith Grey again. Ellen Pompeo did confirm that the upcoming episode is her last one for now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be her final appearance:

It is my final episode for a while.

It’s going to be weird to watch Grey’s Anatomy without the Meredith Grey, but Kate Walsh is making sure fans still watch Grey’s because there are a lot of stories left to tell about the doctors at Grey Sloan. It will be interesting to see how the series does without Ellen Pompeo, however, it is still a bit disappointing that it’s going to be a while until we see her as Meredith again. Hopefully, it won’t be too long.

Ellen Pompeo’s future on Grey’s Anatomy has been in question for a few years now, as rumors were consistently swirling about whether the medical drama would be ending and how long Pompeo would want to keep doing the show. That time did come, as the actress decided to reduce her role on Grey's this season, and take on some different projects. One of which is a new limited series that will see Pompeo as the star and executive producer.

So even though Pompeo will no longer be on Grey’s Anatomy, at least she will still be working hard, and we’ll still be seeing her on our TVs. However, she's not done playing Meredith just yet. Don’t miss Pompeo’s big (but not completely final) farewell to Grey Sloan when Grey’s Anatomy returns on Thursday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC! Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming out.