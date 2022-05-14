Ahead of Grey's Anatomy's Season 18 Finale, The Stars Are Already Talking About If Season 19 Will Be Their Last

We still have one episode left before Grey’s Anatomy ’s two-hour Season 18 finale , but the questions have already begun regarding the future of the ABC hit. Series star Ellen Pompeo, who is also an executive producer, has spoken openly about trying to bring the series to an end , and renewing her contract with the show one season at a time only ensures that there are going to be a lot of questions and speculation about whether or not Season 19 will be Grey’s Anatomy’s last. As the actors prepare for the end of the current season, a few of them have already addressed the series’ longevity.

When ABC announced that Grey's Anatomy is continuing for another season, no specification was made about whether or not it would be the last. However, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, basically said that the network will take as much as they can get . Chandra Wilson went full Miranda Bailey on Good Morning America when Michael Strahan said that he’s heard Season 19 is rumored to be the end.

That’s what the rumors say? See, don’t pay attention to Strahan. He doesn’t really know what he’s talking about. I’m just saying that you really don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m just gonna say that. I’m just saying. Right here, right here. Strahan doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

That sounds like a pretty big indicator that Chandra Wilson wants to keep going! She and James Pickens Jr. — the other two actors who have been on the series for all 18 seasons so far with Ellen Pompeo — had previously extended their contracts to include a 19th season, but any negotiations past next year are unknown.

Kevin McKidd, who also previously signed a multi-season contract to keep playing Owen Hunt, told People that as a medical show, they don't have the problem that other series can run into with their story becoming convoluted, because there are endless stories to tell with the people who come into the hospital for help. However, he didn’t necessarily expect Grey’s Anatomy to last as long as it has:

I don't know how this show ends at this point. We all thought this season was going to be the end. I felt we were all building towards it, this season. But the audience just seems to want more still.

We definitely do! The series is set to air its 400th episode, which just happens to coincide with the season finale, and People reported that executive producer Debbie Allen also addressed the show’s longevity as the cast celebrated the milestone. She seemed to think the series still has some legs on it:

Our children could end up being on this show. That's how good it is — it stands the test of time.

Grey’s Anatomy has made a lot of people happy for a long time, and I’m sure fans would love to see their favorite Seattle (and possibly Minnesota ?) surgeons stick around. We’ll probably have to wait quite a while to find out what’s happening, but in the meantime, we have the rest of Season 18 to focus on!