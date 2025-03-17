Fans Want A Crossover With 9-1-1 And The Rookie, And Oliver Stark Shared Some Fun Ideas For How It Could Go Down

News
By published

The 118 and Mid-Wilshire need to cross paths.

Oliver Stark on 9-1-1, Nathan Fillion on The Rookie.
(Image credit: Disney/Ray Mickshaw, Disney/Mike Taing)

A crossover between 9-1-1 and its spinoff series, Lone Star, more than likely won’t happen again. However, that hasn’t stopped the 118 on the former series from still mixing it up with other show since moving to ABC. Last year, the team took a call at the Bachelor Mansion, coming across Jesse Palmer and Joey Graziadei in the process. Also, the show will cross over with Doctor Odyssey (a fellow Ryan Murphy-produced show) amid the 2025 TV schedule. However, fans have been wanting the show to crossover with The Rookie, and 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark has some fun ideas.

Ever since 9-1-1 moved to ABC, fans have pointed out just how perfect it would be for the show to cross with the Nathan Fillion-led procedural. That's mostly because both shows film and are set in Los Angeles, and it just seems only natural that the firefighters and officers would cross paths every once in a while. Oliver Stark shared the same sentiment while speaking with TV Fanatic, and I couldn’t agree more:

I know we’ve said this before, or I’ve said this in the past, but The Rookie seems like an obvious and easy crossover.

Not only do the two shows take place in the same city, but there have been a few instances where, coincidentally, there was a 118 firetruck glimpsed on The Rookie. Of course, it was likely just pure coincidence, but it would make a potential mashup a bit easier to conceive. As for what could possibly bring the two teams together, Stark had a couple of ideas that are too good and, as a fan of both shows, I would love nothing more than to see both of those scenarios happen:

I believe their show is set in Los Angeles, so that seems to make sense to me that there could be some mass casualty event that all the police stations and all the firehouses are at. Or, a more fun route, I believe they do police versus firefighter football games or whatever. So maybe we rock up on The Rookie and take them down in some sporting event.

Whether it would just be a one-sided crossover or two big episodes is unclear but, either way, it would definitely be fun to see the various characters cross paths. Although the two shows air on different days, if a two-part crossover were the case, ABC could either keep the times as is or perhaps move The Rookie to Thursday or 9-1-1 to Tuesday for one week. Regardless of that, though, Oliver Stark is all in on a crossover. That is, as long as the 118 don’t lose a softball game:

Although, if we’re going over to their show, I assume they’d have them win. So maybe not. But yeah, that just seems like a fun and easy, real kind of way to go about it. So, I’m still game for, one day, The Rookie crossover.

It should be pointed out that neither The Rookie nor 9-1-1 have been renewed for next season, but it would be highly surprising if they didn’t get picked up. Both shows remain hits on ABC and, as a 9-1-1 spinoff has been ordered to series, the network is also eyeing another offshoot of The Rookie. While that doesn’t technically mean the parent shows are safe, let's hope it's only a matter of time before ABC renews them.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

A crossover between 9-1-1 and The Rookie could certainly be done, especially in a world where ABC crafted part of an It's Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover. Let's hope the producers of the two aforementioned procedurals listen to the fans. In the meantime, there are plenty of shows like The Rookie to watch. You can also stream the two drama series with a Hulu subscription.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.

‘You Can’t Help But Think…’ Will A New Medical Drama Force Grey’s Anatomy To Make Some Of Those Changes Ellen Pompeo Has Been Asking For?
Gabriel Macht&#039;s Harvey Specter smiling in Suits LA flashback

I’m Glad Suits LA Brought Back Harvey Specter, But There’s One Thing I’d Like To See In Future Appearances From Gabriel Macht’s Character
Conan O&#039;Brien in a tux next to giant Oscar statue for 2025 Academy Awards

Conan O'Brien Had The Funniest Response As The Academy Announced He'll Be Back As Our Oscars Host Next Year
See more latest
Most Popular
Conan O&#039;Brien in a tux next to giant Oscar statue for 2025 Academy Awards
Conan O'Brien Had The Funniest Response As The Academy Announced He'll Be Back As Our Oscars Host Next Year
Chris Evans&#039; Captain America in front of portals in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo Brothers Just Revealed The ‘Only Way’ They Can Keep Track Of All The MCU Characters In Avengers 5 And 6, And OMG It Sounds So Tedious
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘You Can’t Help But Think…’ Will A New Medical Drama Force Grey’s Anatomy To Make Some Of Those Changes Ellen Pompeo Has Been Asking For?
James Gunn walking with The Suicide Squad actors
‘The One That’s Been The Hardest’: James Gunn Says An Upcoming DC Universe Movie Has Been Difficult To Get Right, Name-Drops The Boys As A Reason Why
Gabriel Macht&#039;s Harvey Specter smiling in Suits LA flashback
I’m Glad Suits LA Brought Back Harvey Specter, But There’s One Thing I’d Like To See In Future Appearances From Gabriel Macht’s Character
Stevi&#039;s father and Mahdi side-by-side photo
I Was Dreading 90 Day Fiancé's Meeting Between Mahdi And Stevi's Dad, But Am Now Shocked By How It Went Down
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x13
After Tracker Suggested A Major Change For Colter, One Moment Has Me Ready For A Shaw Family Reunion
Travis in the woods at night in Yellowjackets&#039; Season 3 Thanksgiving episode
After Watching Yellowjackets' Thanksgiving Episode, I'm Back To Thinking Travis Is Low-Key The Show's Biggest Villain
Lukas Gage in Road House
What’s Going On With Road House 2? Lukas Gage Gets Real About Sequel Hopes And How His Comments About Conor McGregor Totally Got 'Twisted'
Kat Dennings in Shifting Gears as Riley
Shifting Gears' Kat Dennings Shared Why She Was Iffy About Playing A Mom For The First Time, And I Love How Her Real Life Helped Her Get Comfortable