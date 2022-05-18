FBI Has A 'Really Exciting' Season 4 Finale For Jubal, But Is That Good News?

Light spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of FBI.

The fourth season of FBI has been a tumultuous one that already lost a member of the team for good with the death of Rina , and had to say goodbye to Maggie while she recovers from her exposure to sarin gas . Now, the finale is on the way, and according to the showrunner, it will be a “really exciting” episode for Jubal. Whether or not that’s good news for Jubal remains to be seen, because “really exciting” on FBI can translate to “really dangerous” when it comes to finales!

Not too many details are available about the Season 4 finale just yet, but what has been revealed so far paints a picture of an episode that fans won’t want to miss. When showrunner Rick Eid spoke with CinemaBlend when FBI said its temporary goodbye to Missy Peregrym as Maggie, he also previewed what is on the way with the last episode of the 2021-2022 TV season:

We've got a really exciting finale that involves Jubal and his son that we're excited about.

Jubal has already had an exciting ride in Season 4, although it’s safe to say that watching his love interest get shot and then having to deal with her death and the aftermath aren’t the kind of exciting that he would have chosen for himself. Actor Jeremy Sisto opened up about why Rina’s death was “really dangerous” for Jubal . After losing her, how will he handle the excitement that's coming?

For that, we can look to the episode description for the upcoming Season 4 finale, with sheds a little bit more light on the case and what is going to make it such a big deal for Jubal in particular. Called “Prodigal Son,” the CBS episode description reveals this on the way:

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate

Jubal has had a complicated relationship with his family, although he loves his children very much. The case of the week involving a perp who is a classmate of Tyler Valentine doesn’t bode well, as it presumably means that one of the people involved in the deadly robbery was just a kid. The stakes are always high when an FBI case has a personal tie for one of the agents, but hopefully Jubal’s son is only a bystander.

As it turns out, the promo for the finale is action-packed, but doesn’t actually deliver any clues about what’s on the way with Jubal and his son. Take a look:

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 4 finale of FBI . Whether or not it ends on a cliffhanger is still unknown, and Maggie will presumably remain off screen while she continues recovering (and Missy Peregrym takes her maternity leave). Fortunately, FBI as well as the Most Wanted and International spinoffs have already been renewed for another two seasons , so fans will see Maggie again in Season 5.