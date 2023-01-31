FBI Is Crossing Over With Most Wanted And International For Three-Part Event, With Some Franchise Firsts

Fans of CBS’ FBI franchise got a treat back in the spring with the excellent news that all three shows were renewed for not one, but two more seasons . Now, the network has announced something new and big for viewers to look forward to: a three-part crossover event between FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. If that’s not enough, the crossover will also deliver some firsts for the hit franchise.

Yes, FBI will be crossing over with Most Wanted and International for an event that will be global in scale, and it already has a date. Fans can mark their calendars, because the three-parter will air on Tuesday, April 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (opens in new tab). Described by the network as a “high-stakes continental case,” the event will also rearrange the shows into a new order for the night, with International starting things off.

What’s not to look forward to with an event that brings Missy Peregrym’s Maggie Bell, Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester, and Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott together? Just take a look at the actors announcing the event:

3 TEAMS. 1 MISSION. 1 NIGHT. Join us for #TheFBIs Global Crossover Event — Tuesday, April 4th on #CBS and streaming on #ParamountPlus. ✈️ 🌍 It’s going to be EPIC! pic.twitter.com/9WyfJXsZlDJanuary 31, 2023 See more

The International episode will air at 8 p.m. to start the event, followed by FBI at 9 p.m., and will conclude with FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. That presumably means that a case will start out overseas before becoming a domestic problem for the FBI and Most Wanted teams in the U.S., but we can only speculate at this point. What is known for sure is that the crossover will deliver some firsts other than just International airing at 8 p.m.

For the first time, a crossover event will feature Dylan McDermott, who joined Most Wanted as Agent Remy Scott in Season 3 following the heartbreaking death of Jess LaCroix; Edwin Hodge as Most Wanted Season 4 newcomer Agent Ray Cannon, bringing Hodge back to the Wolf Entertainment universe after Chicago Fire; and Eva-Jane Willis, who joined International in Season 2 as new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson to replace Christiane Paul’s Katrin Jaeger.

While the April 4 crossover will deliver some firsts, it is the second three-parter after FBI and Most Wanted joined forces to launch FBI: International's premiere back in 2021. Executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios Eric Kim is already hyping the event, saying:

As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time. Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s FBI world can.

While a three-show crossover is definitely an ambitious endeavor, the FBIs have delivered the kind of success that will definitely make this a reward for fans. The three shows consistently put CBS on top in the ratings for Tuesday nights and rank in the Top 10 of broadcast television dramas. The viewership is impressive, with FBI averaging 11.3 million viewers, International with 9.1 million, and Most Wanted with 9.6 million in Live+35 day totals.

Fans can look forward to the crossover event on Tuesday, April 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The three shows will have new episodes in the meantime for viewing on CBS or with a Paramount Plus subscription. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will all return with new cases on Tuesday, February 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET. For some more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.