FBI: Most Wanted Reveals Jess Seizing An Opportunity With Sarah In New Episode Before Julian McMahon's Exit

Change is on the way to FBI: Most Wanted with the upcoming departure of star Julian McMahon , but fans don’t have to say goodbye to Jess LaCroix just yet. There’s still one episode left before the big exit episode, and a first look at what’s on the way reveals that Jess will seize an opportunity to spend some time with Jen Landon’s Sarah Allen. And it will involve changing from his usual FBI agent attire into something a little fancier!

The next episode of FBI: Most Wanted, called “Overlooked,” will air on February 22 on CBS and show a side of Jess that fans haven’t gotten to see much of over the years so far. With the team on the hunt for a murderous fugitive businessman, Jess will take the chance to “properly court Sarah” now that they have an empty nest without Tali. In some first look images, it certainly looks like he’s doing an excellent job with the courting.

(Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Sarah is all smiles in the black and white photos of her and Jess evidently out on the town to share a dance, while dressed up a lot fancier than when hanging around the house. She definitely usually isn’t wearing a beautiful dress when working as a riding instructor, and judging by the look on her face, Jess’ efforts to charm her are working wonders. And based on the look on his face, spending some time with her means a lot to him:

Jess struggled with Tali’s desire to go to boarding school for several episodes in Season 3, and it’s easy to understand some separation anxiety after her life was in serious danger due to the Season 2 finale cliffhanger . Still, he came around, and now it’s clear that he discovered a silver lining to saying goodbye to his daughter. He only has eyes for Sarah in the images, and the background indicates that they’re enjoying a nice night out together:

With only a single episode left before Julian McMahon’s final one as star of FBI: Most Wanted and big questions about how the show will handle his exit , fans can look forward to seeing a softer side of Jess than comes out when he's hunting down dangerous criminals. Another image shows just how fancy he and Sarah really dressed up for their dance date, with Sarah in a lovely long gown:

Now, none of this is to say that “Overlooked” will be an hour of Jess wooing Sarah, as it wouldn’t be FBI: Most Wanted if there wasn’t a bad guy trying to evade the authorities while the team works their hardest to catch them. Recent episodes of Season 3 have showcased other members of the team beyond Jess, so they should be able to carry on without him even before the arrival of Dylan McDermott’s new character . As for what to expect from the February 22 episode that will feature Jess and Sarah dressed to the nines, the episode description from CBS sheds some light:

The team searches for a fugitive businessman wanted for murder in an embezzlement scheme. Meanwhile, Jess takes his empty nest as an opportunity to properly court Sarah.