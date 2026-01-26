CBS' FBI Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite, And We Might Finally Get An Update On The FBI: Most Wanted Team After The Cancellation

The long wait for FBI to return to CBS in the 2026 TV schedule after Jubal's "nightmare scenario" fall finale isn't over just yet, but new details about the upcoming midseason premiere are worth celebrating early. The first episode of the new year will bring back fan favorite Shantel VanSanten as Agent Nina Chase, and the reason for the FBI: Most Wanted vet's arrival could lead to updates on that show's task force.

The cancellation of FBI: Most Wanted was one of the most shocking of spring 2025, and the upcoming winter premiere of FBI will provide the first on-screen check-in on one of the characters since their series finale. Called "Confetti," here's what to expect:

When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot.

Scola and Nina were content with their cohabitation and co-parenting for a long time, but the events of "Confetti" will evidently have wedding bells ringing for the agents. Assuming everything goes well, it'll be nice to see one of the agents get a romantic win after OA's relationship with Gemma fell apart in the first half of Season 8.

Scola has mentioned Nina from time to time in the eighth season, but "Confetti" will be the first time she appears in the franchise in a meaningful role since FBI: Most Wanted's cancellation. It certainly feels very in-character for this pair that a cartel wedding is what makes them realize they're ready to tie knot after all this time!

FBI is generally quite procedural, but Nina returning for a case and (presumably) a wedding could mean the midseason premiere taking the time for some personal updates, which could mean news about what the rest of her former team has been up to since last year.

Unlike the similarly cancelled FBI: International, Most Wanted actually ended on a strong note with closure for its characters, but that doesn't mean an update on their lives circa 2026 wouldn't be welcome.

When the final credits rolled on the original FBI spinoff, Remy was leaving his job at the Bureau, Hana was repairing her relationship with Ethan, Ray was expecting a baby, Barnes was promoted to the task force leader to take Remy's place, and Nina was credited for her terrifying driving skills.

Since Nina's ties to FBI meant that she was the most likely to return to the franchise, it didn't sting too much that Most Wanted ended without as major of developments for her as for Barnes and Ray. Now that she is coming back, I'd love for Nina to at least mention what some of them are up to even if the task force doesn't come out in droves to attend her wedding. Surely fans of FBI: Most Wanted at least deserve to know how Ray and Cora are doing as parents to an infant, right?

Well, we can find out before the end of February. FBI returns to start the second half of Season 8 on Monday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Not only will Shantel VanSanten's return make it feel like a return to the wider FBI franchise world, but the long-awaited premiere of CIA at 10 p.m. ET will expand the Wolf Entertainment franchise on CBS.