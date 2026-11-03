Justin Baldoni Cuts Final Ties After Leaving LA Following Blake Lively Lawsuits

The saga of It Ends With Us has lasted for years, with the two leads becoming synonymous with the book to screen adaptation and their long legal battle. Namely Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who have been battling in court due to allegations made about about the film (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). The saga has taken another twist, as Baldoni reportedly sold his LA home in the wake of all the drama.

Blake Lively's complaints against Wayfarer Studios started a years-long legal battle between her and Justin Baldoni, who also directed and starred in It Ends With Us. Despite the pair issuing a joint statement and settling, the drama hasn't slowed down much. The latest update comes to us from Page Six, which claims that Baldoni sold his home in Los Angeles for over $2 million, after moving to Nashville in the midst of the drama with Lively.

The outlet claims that he sold the house back in August, and ended up making a profit of around one million dollars. Considering how wildly expensive lawyers fees were for both Lively and Baldoni, perhaps this sum will help to settle up with his representation.

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The report also clarifies that the actor/producer/director still has a home on Ojai, so there are still some roots in California. Although it seems like his primary residence will be in Tennessee, where he'll presumably be able to operate with more anonymity than staying in California... especially as the It Ends With Us drama continues to make headlines.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

As previously mentioned, the legal drama surrounding It Ends With Us has been going on for years, starting shortly after the movie arrived in theaters back in 2024. After his co-star's complaint Justin Baldoni filed his own defamation case, naming both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in the process. Both of the movie's stars made allegations about what the other did on set, with the Jane the Virgin star claiming that Lively tried to take control of the movie. What's more, he also claimed that used famous friends like Taylor Swift to try and intimidate him in the midst of their drama.

The saga definitely captured the attention of fans, with the court of public opinion making their own judgements. It also seems to have negatively affect both of its stars' careers. For his part, Baldoni largely hasn't been working while dealing with his legal battle again Lively. Luckily for him that's about to change, as his company Wayfarer Studios will produce Gina Rodriguez's upcoming directorial debut. We'll just have to see if/when he gets in front of the camera again.

It Ends With Us is streaming now on Hulu. Baldoni didn't have projects on the 2026 movie release list, but maybe that'll change now that the drama is settling.