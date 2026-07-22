I'm Excited For Digger, But Tom Cruise Is Very Clearly In His Sequel Era Still

Is Tom Cruise ready to get back in the driver's seat with a sequel to his 1990 classic Days of Thunder? It looks like the movie that has been long-rumored is getting closer to crossing the finish line. Digger might be one of my most anticipated movies on the 2026 movie schedule, but as a child of the '80s and '90s and a fan of racing movies, the idea of seeing Cruise burn up tires around the track again has me just as excited. Here's what we know about Days of Thunder 2.

Jonathan Levine Is In Talks To Direct

There have been rumblings about a Days of Thunder sequel for years. After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, it only made sense that Cruise would want to revisit another classic from the same era (in addition to another possible sequel). The original Top Gun and Days of Thunder have a lot of similar DNA. In addition to starring Cruise, both movies were directed by the late Tony Scott and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson. Bruckheimer is on board to produce this sequel, as he did with Maverick, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet is also reporting that Jonathan Levine is in negotiations to direct Days of Thunder 2. Levine's Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story starring David Corenswet is set to be released by Paramount in December (and already looks like a hit). Paramount is the company behind both Days of Thunder and Top Gun (and most of Tom Cruise's movies since the 1980s). Before Mr. Irrelevant, Levine helmed the underrated and funny Long Shot starring Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron in 2019.

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Days Of Thunder Became An Instant Classic For A Generation

Though it was quite the juggernaut that Top Gun was in the 1980s, Days of Thunder was a huge hit with teenagers when it dropped the hammer in the summer of 1990. The original stars Cruise as a hot-shot young racer named Cole Trickle who joins a NASCAR team led by veteran pit crew chief Harry Hogge, played by the late Robert Duvall. Nicole Kidman plays a doctor and Trickle's love interest in the movie, and Michael Rooker plays his biggest rival on the track. It's been remarkably enduring ever since.

Speculating about further casting is a little premature, especially given the personal relationship between Cruise and Kidman. Top Gun: Maverick only brought back Val Kilmer from the original, in addition to Cruise, so this might follow suit. Still, it would be fun to see some of the other actors from the original, like Rooker, John C. Reilly, and Cary Elwes.

Given the huge worldwide success of FI: The Movie last year, it seems like a no-brainer to revisit one of the best (if not the best) movies about stock car racing ever. Meanwhile, we still have Digger to look forward to later this year, which is going to be a very different kind of movie, judging by what we know about it.