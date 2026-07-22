Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 2 Eviction Has One Outcome That's Really Bumming Me Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 28 live feeds as of Wednesday, July 22nd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

More On Big Brother Two Major Big Brother 27 Houseguests Are Yelling At Each Other On Social, And It's Getting Nasty

Rick Devens' Week 2 Head of Household reign is almost at a close, and all is going according to plan. The results of the Week 2 veto allowed him to put Rome Seymour on the block, making the promise to Lyric Medeiros that they'd have a chance to survive this week, and both remain in the house.

The bummer news is, with Rome, Jason De Puy, and Melody Morris on the block, the two biggest leaders on the "other" side of the house may be on their way out. I fear a "steamroll" is on the way, and it starts with either Jason or Rome's elimination in Week 2.

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It Seems Incredibly Unlikely That Jason And Rome Survive This Week

Jason and Rome are the targets this week over Melody. If either is up against Melody at this point, they're going home. In the situation where Melody saves herself with the BB Blockbuster, and it's Jason and Rome up for eviction, it seems Rome will go home.

It's a real bummer that there isn't a scenario in which both stay, because those two, plus Lyric, are the only ones on the other side making moves that will target the dominant alliance in the game. Losing one of the two drastically increases the odds of the Tool Shed engaging in a steamroll, and an unceremonious number of weeks where half the house slides by untouched while slowly sending everyone outside their numbers away.

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The Only Scenario In Which Jason And Rome Both Survive

As it stands, the only scenario in which it seems possible both Jason and Rome survive the week is if Jason and Melody are on the nomination block following the BB Blockbuster. If Angela Murray, who was the subject of controversy recently, can be convinced to back down and get on board with Dee Valladares' plan to take out Melody over Jason to weaken Drew Campbell.

As one might've gathered from the blow-up between Angela and Jason after the nomination ceremony, it's going to be hard to convince her to save someone whom she believes is actively targeting her. I'll also add that he did himself zero favors talking about wanting to send home legends to other Houseguests in Week 1. Jason only survives at this point if Rome is an option.

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I will say that Devens and Dee are receptive to trying to work out some deal with the trio of Lyric, Rome, and Jason to keep themselves safe, but in Angela's defense, they're assuming that trio will play with integrity. As Mike Boogie once said, "You can bounce checks" in Big Brother. In fact, if you want to win the game, it's imperative you lie when necessary just to last another week.

There's still time before Big Brother's live eviction for Week 2, so maybe we'll see things change before Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm rooting for any scenario in which Melody gets sent home, but at this point, it's not looking likely.