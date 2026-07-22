Wait, Matt Damon Almost Appeared In Two Different Batman Movies?
I'm sure he would have crushed.
Matt Damon is a bonafide A-lister at this point, with his best movies spanning multiple genres. While this new release The Odyssey is crushing at the box office, new information is also coming out about some roles that got away. That includes two different live-action Batman movies where he could have played The Boy Wonder himself, Robin. And my mind was pretty blown from his recollection.
While Damon is an accomplished movie star, there was a time when he was still auditioning for major roles. During a clip from the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he recalled auditioning for the role of Robin in Tim Burton's Batman movies... even though that role was ultimately dropped from those titles. As he shared:
So we could have had Damon play Robin not once, but twice during the original Batman franchise (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). While Tim Burton's two movies ultimately didn't include Dick Grayson, eventually the character would debut in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever, before returning for the infamously campy Batman & Robin. Although the role would go to Chris O'Donnell for both of those blockbusters.
Later in the same interview, Matt Damon recalled trying out for Batman & Robin, which famously starred George Clooney. While O'Donnell had already played the role, the Martian actor explained why he was still able to audition for the beloved sidekick, saying:
Honestly, can you blame him? The entertainment industry is a tough one, and Matt Damon would have been happy to take a smaller payday in order to get the role in Batman & Robin. But in the end Chris O'Donnell would hang on to the job, which would end up being one of his most iconic roles in a long career spanning TV and film.
Given how incredible Matt Damon is as a performer, I have to wonder what he might have brought to the table as Robin opposite George Clooney's Batman. To this day we still haven't seen him in a comic book role, despite the genre's ongoing popularity... apart from his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.
Matt Damon's The Odyssey is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for the Batman movies, they're all streaming over on HBO Max, including Chris O'Donnell's tenure as Robin.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.