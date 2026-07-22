The Vampire Lestat Finale Was Wild But I've Got A Bone To Pick

Spoilers ahead for the finale of The Vampire Lestat.

For years now, AMC has worked on a book-to-screen adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. We were recently treated to the third season on the network (and streaming with an AMC+ subscription), which was retitled The Vampire Lestat. The season finale's stakes were very high, and the episode was a blast. But I've still got a bone to pick with the last episode.

The Vampire Lestat's reviews praised its unique vision and tone, and the seven-episode season was a wild ride from start to finish. And while I was endlessly fascinated by the contents of Episode 7, "The Failures", I was disappointed that so many narrative threads were left unresolved. Especially because another season hasn't been officially greenlit just yet.

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The Season Finale Left Me With So Many Questions

The Vampire Lestat was a joy to watch throughout the season, with the audience finally getting the perspective of Sam Reid's title character after hearing Louis' memories of him for two previous seasons. The season had action and heartache, but also a great deal of intrigue. Namely because Episode 1 featured a mysterious time jump where Lestat was seemingly dead, Louis and Armand were injured, and the entire planet was recovering from an unknown "global catastrophe."

The penultimate episode of the season saw Lestat and Louis reunite... before being promptly decapitated by Armand and Daniel. The stakes were high with vampires gearing up for Lestat's concert, so I thought said catastrophe was coming. Alas, we didn't get any real answers about what happens that would be such a worldwide event.

(Image credit: AMC)

Maybe this was expecting too much, as the finale episode had plenty of thrilling moments for us to enjoy. Whether it was seeing both Louis and Lestat surviving after being decapitated or the reveal that Armand was behind Regina connecting with Louis, we got so much out of Episode 7. But what we didn't get is the reveal of Lestat's fate, and exactly what occurred that seemingly ended the world as we know it.

While the final moments of the episode saw Sam Reid's character in some destroyed city after recording the narration we heard from him all season, exactly what happened during this apocalypse remains to be seen. What's more, I'm curious about what happened to poor Regina after coming face to face with Louis' severed head.

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Clearly there are still questions surrounding Interview with the Vampire, so hopefully AMC will go ahead and green-light a fourth season. Otherwise, fans like me will be left in the dark.

The Vampire Lestat is now available to watch in its entirety as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that another season ends up happening so that I don't stay bitter about the finale forever.