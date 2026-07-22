After CNN Exit Rumors Swirl Around Anderson Cooper, Sources Claim A Correspondent Will Follow Suit

CNN has been at the center of major speculation as of late due to potential changes that might permeate it in the near future. Should Paramount Skydance merge with the network’s parent corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, the news brand would be under new management. It’s been speculated that CBS News’ Bari Weiss will be put in charge if that happens, and it’s alleged that Anderson Cooper plans to leave should that occur. Now, sources claim another one of the network’s correspondents might make the same move.

A CNN Correspondent Is (Allegedly) Aiming To Leave Amid The Merger Chatter

The veteran CNN personality at the center of this latest rumor is Clarissa Ward, who’s been with the network for more than a decade now. Status alleges that Ward is leery of working for Bari Weiss, as she’s reportedly been watching the decisions she’s made at CBS. Per the outlet, this claim regarding Ward supposedly wanting to leave the network aligns with the recent business move she made earlier this year.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ward – who’s helped spearhead war-related coverage on the aforementioned network since 2015 – opted against signing a long-term deal with the broadcast giant this year. She, instead, chose to sign a one-year contract extension. Apparently, the decision was viewed as a bit of a head-scratcher, since CNN’s CEO, Mark Thompson, reportedly wanted to lock Ward down for the long haul. This should all be taken with a grain of salt, though, considering neither the network nor reps for Ward have commented.

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News of Ward supposedly being "hesitant" to remain with the Ted Turner-co-founded news company coincides with reports about Bari Weiss’ tenure as CBS News editor-in-chief. The past few months have seen Weiss let go of numerous staffers at 60 Minutes, which supposedly sparked low morale at the company. Per insiders, Weiss’ management of morning meetings have left a lot to be desired, as they allegedly became tense. It’s since been alleged that Weiss has been changing her ways in the wake of backlash.

As of this writing, Paramount CEO David Ellison has not officially confirmed whether Weiss will run CNN if the merger goes through. Some sources even claim Ellison is considering having someone run the network alongside Weiss. Regardless of whether Weiss runs it in tandem with someone or does so solo, Anderson Cooper purportedly has strong feelings either way.

How Does Anderson Cooper (Reportedly) Feel About Bari Weiss Potentially Running CNN?

Cooper served as a correspondent on 60 Minutes from 2007 to 2026, with Weiss’ CBS News tenure overlapping with his final few months on the show. The veteran journalist signed off for the final time in May, at which point he expressed his hope that “60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes.” Cooper’s departure was attributed to his packed schedule and an aim to spend more time with his kids. Yet it’s been rumored that Cooper did not want to work with Weiss long term and that he allegedly refuses to do so at CNN as well.

A report that dropped this week suggested that Cooper was adamant about not wanting to work with Weiss again and that he would pursue other opportunities if that were to happen. One insider alleged that Cooper had the financial security to step away from his longtime post and try a different kind of media venture.

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While rumors on the future of CNN and Bari Weiss’ potential impact on it continue to make the rounds, it’s seemingly business as usual at the network. Clarissa Ward’s departure would be a major blow to the company, but only time will tell if she does indeed choose to step away.