After Fire Country Posted A Silly And Chaotic TikTok About About Filming Season 3, I Realized It Might Reveal Vital Information About Bode And Gabriela's Story

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for Fire Country's Season 3 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , because last season ended with a big bang. Notably, Season 2 concluded with Bode not interrupting Gabriela and Diego’s wedding and making the declaration that he wants to be a full-time firefighter. Now, the cast of Fire Country has posted silly and chaotic TikTok about being back in production, and I think it reveals some vital information about what’s next for Bode and Gabriela specifically.

The series, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, is currently in production. So, to celebrate filming, Fire Country posted this silly chaotic TikTok from the set of Season 3:

As you can see in the hilarious video above, Stephanie Arcila and Max Thieriot are together on set, and the Gabriela actress can be heard saying “We’re back.”

Now, here’s where the theorizing starts. Notably, the two actors seem to be wearing the same things they had on in the Season 2 finale. Specifically, Arcila appears to still be wearing her wedding dress and earrings, and in the Season 2 finale, we never actually saw her and Diego say “I do.”

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024)

So, I think this new TikTok points to the possibility that the upcoming season premiere will include a scene where Bode and Gabriela wind up in the woods together talking about everything that just happened.

Interestingly, when I spoke to Fire Country’s showrunner at the end of Season 2, we talked about Bode’s decision to not intervene at Gabriela’s wedding. During this conversation, Tia Napolitano told me:

Yeah, we walked every road of ‘Is he actually gonna break up this wedding?’ I think Bode is not the guy who's going to stand up and embarrass her in front of all those people. So what his intention was to go to her before she steps in front of all these people and ask her like real talk: ‘Do you want to do this? Are you happy?’ And then Manny gives him his answer. And Bode can't do it.

Bode wasn’t going to intervene, even though Freddy told him to , and he went and talked to his uncle about firefighting instead. However, we don’t know as much about Gabriela's thoughts at that moment. So, maybe this TikTok is pointing to the possibility that the two have a moment in the woods right after the ceremony, or if we want to go super extreme, maybe Gabriela will run away from her wedding.

Another possibility here is there’s some sort of call that forces everybody at the wedding to go to work. Billy Burke is also featured in the video wearing what looks like his wedding attire, so I could see them all having to immediately run and help put out a fire without having the time to change.

No matter how this shakes out, this TikTok seems to tell us that Bode and Gabriela will share some sort of scene in the Season 3 premiere that could take place immediately after the wedding and Bode’s declaration to become a firefighter .

Overall, I think Season 3’s premiere will pick up right where we left off, or we’ll at least get flashbacks to it, meaning we'll maybe see Bode and Gabriela’s reactions to the wedding. Hopefully, that involves a scene of them together and talking about all this, and thankfully, this TikTok suggests that that might happen!