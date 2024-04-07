Fire Country Season 3: What We Know About Max Thieriot's CBS Drama

We’ll be going back to Edgewater and Three Rock once again, because Fire Country has been renewed for Season 3 ! The Max Thieriot-led CBS drama was swiftly picked up for another set of episodes. So, now that we know the Station 42 and Three Rock crews will be back on our screens for more, let’s go over what we know about Season 3 of Fire Country.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS)

As of April 2024, we don’t know when Season 3 of Fire Country will premiere. However, it’s expected to come out in the fall, on the 2024 TV schedule .

Season 2 met delays due to the writers and actors strike, however after those ended , Fire Country was able to premiere in February 2024 . Meanwhile, Season 1 of the procedural premiered in October of 2022.

Currently, it’s looking like fall TV will follow its normal premiere schedule. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that Season 3 of Fire Country should start airing on CBS later in the year, likely in September or October.

The Main Cast Is Expected To Return For Season 3

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

At the time of this writing, we’re deep into Season 2 of Fire Country, and we have a good idea of who is sticking around.

Fire Country’s cast of regulars has been the same for its first two seasons. Presumably, Max Thieriot will be back as the lead, Bode Donovan, especially since he also serves as a co-creator, executive producer and occasional director. Along with him, Kevin Alejandro’s firefighter Manny, his on-screen daughter and Bode's on-again off-again love interest Gabriela (played by Stephanie Arcila), plus Three Rock’s captain, Jules Latimer’s Eve, and Station 42’s captain, Jordan Calloway’s Jake, should all be back.

Obviously, Bode’s parents Vince and Sharon Leone, played by Billy Burke and Diane Farr, respectively, should also be reprising their roles.

Other returning characters could include Gabriela’s fiancé Diego, played by Rafael de la Fuente and Vince’s brother Luke, who Michael Trucco portrays. Also, while she’s expected to get her own spinoff (more on that later), Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey could also pop into Season 3.

New familiar faces in Edgewater, like Cara’s daughter Genevive, who Alix West Lefler portrays, and Tye White’s Cole, Bode’s friend from Three Rock, could also return.

Overall, a substantial amount of Fire Country’s cast should be coming back for Season 3.

Where Fire Country’s Season 3 Story Might Be Going

(Image credit: Eric Milner/CBS ©2024 CBS)

The biggest question going into Season 3 of Fire Country will no doubt be about Bode’s future. In Season 2, we’ve seen him grapple with the new reality that he might be a father, and that has motivated him to work toward freedom again. While we’re still in the midst of the second season, and don’t know if Max Thieriot’s character will get parole anytime soon, it’s reasonable to believe that whether he’s in Three Rock or just in Edgewater, his connection to the camp and the crew there will be a major part of Season 3.

Outside of Bode’s life, exploring power dynamics in Station 42 will also probably serve as a component of Season 3. We saw a big shakeup at the start of Season 2 as Jake took on the role of captain in Edgewater while Eve became the captain at Three Rock. Speaking about Eve’s position specifically, Jules Latimer told CinemaBlend that she hopes the show will depict her character’s growth as a leader, and it seems like that could be possible throughout the rest of Season 2 and into the third season:

It's kind of great to see where she ends up this season because she's stressed and all these other things. My hope for her is that she begins to sort of relax and realize that like, she's a natural leader. All that takes is some ease and community and help, and she can definitely do whatever she puts her mind to.

Along the same lines, Billy Burke, who plays Vince, told CinemaBlend that he wants to explore the power dynamics that were put in place in Season 2. He explained:

I think we have a lot left to explore in the Vince and Eve dynamic. I think now that Jake is a captain there's potential weirdness with power struggle there. You know, let's face it, if I have one on one really meaty scenes they're usually with Diane [Farr]. Again, you mentioned Kevin I think, and you know, I think there's a lot to explore with the with the Vince and Manny dynamic and the loss that his character has been through.

Kevin Alejandro was on a similar page, noting that he wants to see Manny grow after losing his job as the captain of Three Rock.

New relationships, like the one between Diego and Gabriela, could also be examined in Season 3. In the episodes currently airing, they’re engaged. Considering Bode and Gabriela’s relationship has been at the center of the show since day one, I’d assume their romantic lives will still be a big point of emphasis come the series’ junior season.

While all these folks were talking about hopes for Season 2, it’s likely that these dynamics, relationships and issues will still be in play come Season 3.

How To Watch Fire Country

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

As far as we know, Fire Country should be keeping its place in the CBS Friday night lineup, meaning it will drop new episodes on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

While the network hasn’t confirmed that, the press release announcing Season 3 noted that “the series is a time period winner and a key part of CBS’ dominant Friday night lineup.” Fire Country has been in the same time slot since Season 1 premiered. We don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Along with being able to watch the show live on CBS, you will also be able to stream new episodes the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription . Plus, if you need to get caught up, every episode of the Max Thieriot-led drama is available on that streamer.

A Fire Country Spinoff Is In The Works

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Like many procedurals that came before it – I’m looking at you Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and One Chicago – the probability of Fire Country turning into a franchise is high. While not confirmed, it’s been reported that Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey could be the lead of a spinoff within the world of Three Rock and Edgewater.

Back in June of 2023, CBS Chief George Cheeks told Deadline that the network is “focused on mass-appeal franchises.” He then went on to say that Fire Country “completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe.”

Based on those comments and the continued success of this procedural, it will not be surprising at all if Fire Country ends up with a spinoff or two.

Is Fire Country Renewed For Season 4?

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

The short answer to this is no, not yet. However, based on how quickly Fire Country was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, we expect a fourth installment to happen.

If we flashback to the start of 2023, Fire Country was picked up for Season 2 right at the halfway point of Season 1. Then Season 3 got picked up even faster. While the second season is shorter due to the strikes, CBS didn’t waste any time picking the drama up for a junior installment, because the news dropped after only three episodes had aired.

According to CBS, Fire Country averages 9.21 million viewers in seven-day multi-platform viewing. That’s 7% higher than last year. Plus, with the knowledge that spinoffs are very possible, it seems highly likely that Season 4 will happen.

As we learn more about Fire Country’s third season, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 on Paramount+ and catch new episodes of the sophomore season on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.