First Look At FBI: International Season 3 Reveals Survivors Of The Explosive Cliffhanger, But Somebody Is Missing

FBI: International is set to return to CBS in the 2024 TV premiere schedule, and the Season 3 premiere can finally pay off on the Season 2 finale cliffhanger that was quite literally explosive for almost every single main character. Fortunately, some first looks at the very first episode of the new year reveal survivors of that devastating explosion as well as a brand new character... but somebody whose life was in danger when last seen is still missing.

Season 2 ended with the main threat seemingly neutralized, and it was just a matter of traveling to a safer location with the woman whose confession had helped crack the case. Unfortunately, a bomb was planted in the Fly Team's HQ, and it detonated with almost everybody – that is, Forrester (Luke Kleintank), Kellett (Heida Reed), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), newcomer Powell (Greg Hovanessian), and their witness – still inside, with only Raines (Carter Redwood) and Tank safely outside, leaving fans to wonder who lived, who was injured, and who might have died.

The Season 3 premiere will feature the arrival of Special Agent Amanda Tate, an intel analyst played by Batwoman's Christina Wolfe. The Fly Team will have to work to clean up the mess in the wake of the explosion that rocked their headquarters. While the episode won't air until February, new photos confirm some survivors, including a character who fans had every reason to worry about: Jamie Kellett. Take a look:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Kellett certainly looks worse for the wear, but very much alive. That's particularly reassuring in light of the news that broke back in December that actress Heida Reed was leaving FBI: International in Season 3. That seemed to set Kellett up as the most likely character to perish or be seriously injured in the aftermath of the explosion, but fans can now rest assured that she makes it out. She's also not the only one, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Also looking worse for the wear are Vo, Powell, and Forrester, but alive and as well as could be hoped. Other than Kellett, Powell seemed like a character who conceivably could have died in the explosion, as actor Greg Hovanessian was a new addition in the second half of Season 2 (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) whose character was only officially welcomed into the team in the finale. Then, we have a look at the Season 3 newcomer:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Christina Wolfe joins the cast of FBI: International as the newest series regular, and her character of Agent Amanda Tate certainly looks whole and healthy compared to the banged-up agents who were in the explosion! It remains to be seen how well she fits in with the Fly Team. While Kellett initially had her doubts about Powell in Season 2, the group wasted no time in welcoming Smitty as the replacement for Christiane Paul's Katrin Jaeger.

And speaking of Smitty, Eva-Jane Willis' character is nowhere to be seen in the first-look photos from the Season 3 premiere! That's not necessarily to say that the worst happened, especially since she wouldn't necessarily be in a meeting of FBI agents due to her status as a Europol agent. Still, her absence feels conspicuous, and much more worrisome than Raines and Tank. After all, those two were much safer outside of the explosion. Should we spend the rest of hiatus worrying about Smitty?

The very good news is that hiatus won't last too much longer. FBI: International returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, February 13 at 9 p.m. ET, in between FBI Season 6 at 8 p.m. ET on the heels of its milestone 100th episode and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET, all on CBS. For now, you can always revisit past episodes of International and Most Wanted streaming on Peacock, and FBI streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.