Following Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest, Lea Thompson Reveals He Was 'Intense' On Dancing With The Stars: 'It Was Really, Really Hard'
This sounds rough.
Not much is known about what’s going on between Artem Chigvintsev and his wife Nikki Garcia (aka, the WWE’s Nikki Bella) nearly two weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. After Chigvintsev’s friend and fellow Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke expressed “complete shock” over the turn of events, one of his former dance partners from the show opened up about her experience, calling the ballroom expert “intense.”
Actress Lea Thompson competed on Season 19 of DWTS with Artem Chigvintsev as her partner. The professional has now partaken in 12 seasons of the show, but that season 10 years ago with the Caroline in the City star was his first. Thompson spoke with Cheryl Burke on the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast about the experience, where the actress admitted Chigvintsev was difficult to work with. She said:
Lea Thompson said her background in ballet and modern dance didn’t translate to Artem Chigvintsev’s knowledge of ballroom, leading to trouble communicating. That caused frustration between the partners, as the Back to the Future actress recalled:
However, it wasn’t just her partner that made the experience so intense. It sounds like producers didn’t make Lea Thompson’s time there any easier, as she compared the show to The Hunger Games. Cheryl Burke agreed the footage they had shown of Thompson and Artem Chigvintsev during rehearsals was “one-sided,” with Thompson being shown telling her partner not to talk to her a certain way, but not showing what Chigvintsev had said to warrant that response.
Despite her experience with Artem Chigvintsev, she said his August 29 arrest was “surprising” to her. Lea Thompson did remember one “crazy” thing that her partner had said to her about men being stronger than women, but said she thought maybe his wife Nikki Bella had changed his mind after she saw them dance together on DWTS in Season 25. In Thompson’s words:
It’s obvious that Lea Thompson has complex feelings about her time on Dancing with the Stars, but she chalks up a lot of what happened between her and Artem Chigvintsev to his nerves, saying:
Nikki Bella has requested privacy as her family deals with recent events, but fans were happy to see her co-hosting Netflix’s hot dog eating contest, Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef. Some reports allege the couple is not currently living together, and that the WWE personality is seeking a divorce lawyer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Artem Chigvintsev is not participating in Dancing with the Stars’ 33rd season, but if you want to see other celebs and pros go through the intense competition, DWTS hits the 2024 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 17, on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.