As Nikki Bella Reportedly Seeks Divorce Lawyer After Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest, Insider Drops Claims On Their Living Situation

Nikki Garcia, known professionally as Nikki Bella, is allegedly taking steps to end her marriage to Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev following his August 29 arrest . According to sources, the WWE personality is seeking a divorce lawyer less than a week after her husband was charged with domestic violence. Additionally, an insider dropped claims on the seemingly estranged couple’s living situation since Chigvintsev posted bail.

Nikki Bella Allegedly Set To File For Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev

Netflix subscription holders who tuned into Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on Labor Day sent love and support to Nikki Bella . Many were surprised that she decided to continue with the professional commitment in light of everything going on in her personal life, but they certainly noticed that the Barmageddon co-host was not wearing her wedding ring. That presumably is because Bella has allegedly been making calls to legal professionals, as TMZ reports that she began calling lawyers on August 30, the day after Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest, and that her intention is to end their marriage.

According to phone records, Artem Chigvintsev reportedly called 911 on August 29, seeking medical help for an injured person. He subsequently canceled the request for paramedics, but police responded to the address anyway and reportedly observed injuries on the victim’s body, which led to the dancer’s arrest.

At the time, the victim requested anonymity, though many believe Nikki Bella was involved due to her husband’s charges citing laws that make it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. Furthermore, audio from the 911 call has the dispatcher reporting that the caller said “he got into an argument with his wife.” A child was also reported to be on the scene. The Dancing with the Stars veteran was ultimately arrested and later released after posting bail.

Where Are Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Living Following His Arrest?

Artem Chigvintsev reportedly did not return to his and Nikki Bella's home following his release, as TMZ’s sources say that the couple have been living apart since the arrest. He is reportedly staying at a friend’s house, while she has remained in the family home with their son Matteo, who is 4.

The couple met in 2019 when they were partnered together on Dancing with the Stars Season 28. Following their time on the ABC comepetition, their romance continued in the real world. Nikki Bella gave birth to their son, Matteo, in 2020, and the couple tied the knot two years later.

While WWE alum has requested privacy for her and her family at this time, Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke expressed "complete shock" over the situation and said she hopes everyone is OK. I'm sure we all echo those sentiments.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need help with domestic violence, you can chat with someone at thehotline.org, call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788. Confidential help is available 24/7 in more than 170 different languages.