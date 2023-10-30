Matthew Perry Didn’t Want To Be Remembered Just For Friends. What His Memoir Said About His Legacy

We can’t talk about Matthew Perry and not mention Friends. As Chandler Bing, Perry portrayed one of the funniest characters on what remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, even nearly 20 years since its final episode aired. However, that’s not all the actor hoped to be remembered for. And following the actor's death at age 54 of an apparent drwoning , an excerpt from his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing regarding his legacy seems especially poignant now.

The entertainment world and fans everywhere were shocked to learn that Matthew Perry had passed away. His death has been reported as an apparent drowning, after he was found in the jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Several celebrities and some Friends guest stars began paying tribute to Perry , with many mentioning the role that made him a household name. However, in his book that came out in November 2022, Perry had hoped to be remembered for something different. He wrote (via The Wrap ):

When I die, I know people will talk about ‘Friends, Friends, Friends.’ And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web. But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if ‘Friends’ were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.

Matthew Perry was open about his battle with addiction, with Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing going into detail about how bad things got when he was filming the NBC sitcom, being confronted by co-star Jennifer Aniston and how fans can use his weight fluctuation to track his addictions through Friends’ 10 seasons. Being so open about his struggles was his way of reaching out to others going through the same thing. He continued in the book:

I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life. I’m still working through it personally, but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can’t always do it for myself.’ So I do that, whenever I can. In groups, or one on one.

He also wrote about the sober-living facility in Malibu that he started for men called the Perry House and the play The End of Longing, which is the story of four people in their 40s searching for the meaning of life. In both the West End and Off-Broadway productions, Matthew Perry played Jack, “an exaggerated form of me as a drunk.” He said the play was a personal message to people like him and to people who love people like him.

Matthew Perry knew that Friends would inevitably be a big part of his legacy, but in the days following his untimely death, it’s important to also remember how he helped people.