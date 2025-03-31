Frankie Muniz Explaining How He'll Balance Racecar Driving With Malcolm In The Middle Has Me Exhausted (But His Reason For Doing Both Makes Perfect Sense)

By published

Talk about dedication.

Malcolm drives a go-kart in Malcolm in the Middle
(Image credit: Channel 4)

Malcolm in the Middle is arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time, so it's not surprising that a revival has been greenit. Much of the cast, lead actor Frankie Muniz included, will be reprising their roles from the beloved Fox series for a four-episode series that will be streamable with a Disney+ subscription. While it will be exciting to see Muniz in the titular role once again, hearing how busy he’s going to be between Malcolm and his racecar career is making me exhausted -- though I understand his reasoning.

The former child actor initially put his acting career on hold in 2008 to pursue a career in racecar driving, though he'd been driving long before that. While he has since been pretty active acting-wise as of late, that hasn’t stopping him from still driving, as he's now taking part in stock car racing. While speaking with Chat Us Up, Muniz revealed just how busy he’s truly going to be during and after filming the Malcolm in the Middle follow-up:

We start filming, actually, I race in Martinsville next week, the day after I fly up to Vancouver and we start filming. It's gonna be a busy couple weeks.

Having more than one acting job at the same time or going from a concert to a set within hours is nothing new for some celebrities. However, now Muniz is really setting the bar high with racing and acting. After all, those are completely different professions that require a lot of energy. And Muniz will be racing quite frequently amid his on-set duties, and I'm already cringing just thinking about the scheduling work that must be involved here:

Still gonna be racing every week, it's gonna be a lot. I was just even this morning trying to book some of the flights, because they're filming in Vancouver and I gotta go to Bristol and we have Rockingham and Kansas, technically, we have a lot of races. And just figuring out the logistics is tough.

Considering Frankie Muniz is going to be going back and forth and getting on flights every week, it’s certainly not going to be easy. Just hearing about it makes me tired, and I can’t imagine how he's going to feel when he actually has to live all that. However, Muniz said he wouldn’t trade it for the world, and I appreciate that he's driven by a motivation to give both jobs his all:

I know I'm gonna be exhausted, but I wanna give my all in both, right? I want to do a good job in both. But, I also know that you don't always have an opportunity like that, to be a racecar driver and do this show again, so I don't want to look back and feel like I didn't give it my all. So, I'm gonna make sure I do that.

Of course, if Muniz didn’t think he’d be able to handle it, he probably would have but the racing on a pause, for a bit. However, he does really care about the sport. He’s opened up about the amazing thing he loves about NASCAR, and it’s hard to imagine him giving it up again, even for a short time. The fact that he’s aiming to balance his two passions is impressive, and I'm confident that everything will out with his racing and filming obligations.

Meanwhile, the Malcolm in the Middle revival will see the returns of main cast members Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfrield. However, Erik Per Sullivan will not be returning as Dewey, as he retired from acting. So Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be stepping up in his place. I'm looking forward to what's to come, and here's hoping Frankie Muniz finds sometime to rest amid all the work.

