While Frankie Muniz's Prep For The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Has Me Hyped, I'm Bummed That A Character Is Being Recast

With the Malcolm in the Middle revival officially greenlit and in the process of getting going, more tidbits are being released. Fans like myself are excitedly keeping tabs on those new details and preparing for what's to come. The show's lead actor, Frankie Muniz, is also getting ready in one key way that makes me excited. However, I'm also sad that one of the show's key characters is being recast for the four-episode reboot that'll eventually be available Disney+ subscription holders at some point.

What Did Frankie Muniz Say About The Revival?

Over the last several years, there had been talk about a new production starring boy genius Malcolm and his family. It seems the reason the Malcolm revival took so long in the first place was due to the careful dedication in delivering something as good as the original. (That's music to my ears, given we're in a landscape full of follow-ups that vary in quality.) Now, what really has me pumped about revisiting my favorite screwy sitcom family is Frankie Muniz’s post on X. There, he shared he’s starting an ambitious rewatch of the show:

Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family.

I'm not surprised in the slightest that he former child star has opted to rewatch the beloved sitcom, and I'm glad he is. The thought of him reuniting with his co-stars is just so exciting. However, it'll happen without one franchise OG.

Who's Not Returning For The Malcolm In The Middle Revival?

Upon the announcement of the show, which will hopefully hit the streaming schedule sooner rather than later, it was confirmed that Frankie Muniz would return. His co-stars, Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston (who has a great relationship with Muniz), were also said to be playing parents Lois and Hal again. Now, Deadline reports that Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Francis and Reese, respectively. However, Erik Per Sullivan will not return, given his retirement from acting. With that, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will step into the role.

Dewey is actually my favorite brother, and Erik Per Sullivan was so perfect in the role. The character proves to be incredibly intelligent, but you also feel for him due to how much he feels his brothers' wrath. It's that level of pain that causes him to avoid inflicting such pain on his eventual younger brother, Jamie. Sullivan's reason for not signing on is understandable, and he will be missed. Still, I'm curious to see what Caleb Ellsworth-Clark does with this older iteration of Dewey.

And please understand me when I say I'm so pumped to see what's in store for this show. Until then, let me take a page out of Frankie Muniz's book and rewatch this series. Let’s just hope the the series recaptures the feel of its predecessor and leaves Muniz with even more wild MITM memories. Also, keep your eyes peeled for fresh shows that are set to hit the 2025 TV schedule.