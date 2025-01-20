It's Hard To Even See How It Could Have Happened Now, But Another Friends Actress Nearly Played Rachel Instead Of Jennifer Aniston
Who else could be Ross' lobster?
Despite the fact that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the other stars of Friends have continued their acting careers in the 20 years since the end of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time (with some appearing on the 2025 TV schedule), it’s undeniable that they will forever be remembered for that one role. It’s hard to consider what might have been if other actors had been hired to portray Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, but it turns out Friends actress Jane Sibbett was almost cast as Rachel, and she opened up about the timing of it all.
Jane Sibbett ultimately portrayed Carol Willick on Friends — the second of the two actresses to play Ross’ first ex-wife — but it turns out she’d first auditioned for the part that would go to Jennifer Aniston. It was a bit of a tricky situation, with Sibbett being pregnant, and she explained what happened on the British morning show Sunrise, saying:
Obviously the casting directors made the right choice for Rachel, but I love that the producers saw early on that Jane Sibbett would be such a good fit for the show.
I may not be able to picture anyone but Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green (or is it Greene?), but there’s no question Sibbett and David Schwimmer had phenomenal on-screen chemistry. The way Carol and Ross interacted is why Carol remains one of the most beloved Friends side characters to this day. Jane Sibbett agrees, though, that the right actor was chosen for the part of Ross' on/off love interest, as she said:
It definitely seems like no other actress out there could be Rachel Karen Green — the spoiled older sister of Jill and Amy, the aspiring fashionista, Ross’ lobster. That doesn’t mean literal thousands of other actors weren't trying to get on the show. Over the years we’ve learned that Saved by the Bell’s Tiffani Thiessen tested for Rachel, and Leah Remini was asked to audition but she passed because she didn’t see herself as any of those characters. Even Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis once auditioned for a small role.
Once Jennifer Aniston got her Friends audition, though, it was all over. The actress has said it was only a matter of hours before she got the job. If you want to relive any of Rachel’s best moments — or Carol’s for that matter — all 10 seasons of Friends can be streamed with a Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.