Friends' Director Talks The Cast's Reactions To Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Loving Memories From The Set

The death of Matthew Perry is still reverberating through Holywood and social media as both friends and fans of the late star are still coming to terms with his apparent drowning. While Perry himself always hoped he would be remembered for more than Friends, it is that show that everybody is falling back on. The latest person to speak out on the tragedy is James Burrows, who directed several episodes of Friends, including the show’s very first episodes.

Burrows appeared on Today to talk about the early days of friends and his feelings on the passing of the star, who appears to have drowned in a hot tub (though we await the coroner’s report to be sure). Burrows is still somewhat close with the Friends cast, as he revealed that he communicated with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, and Lisa Kudrow following learning of the actor’s death. Burrows said…

I texted the girls the day we found out. They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.

The Friends cast made an official joint statement following Matthew Perry’s death at the age of 54. One can only imagine how these actors who spent 10 seasons together and have been linked in the minds of millions ever since, are feeling after losing one of their own. As Burrows says, they were like a family, and losing Perry is like losing a family member.

James Burrows directed the first four episodes of Friends and 15 episodes total throughout the series. He was very close with the cast, taking them to Las Vegas before filming began as a way to bond the cast together. Burrows said he told them the trip was the end of their anonymity, and in that he was certainly right. Friends would become a near instant hit and the cast would become major stars.

Burrows remembered Perry as a particularly funny performer, saying that even at table reads the actor was able to turn a phrase in a particular way that he thought was quite special. He said Perry and Chandler had a great deal in common, which may have been why the character endeared himself to so many. Burrows explained…

He was really funny. He was a little awkward too. Chandler was awkward, and Matthew was awkward. It was a perfect meld.

It’s expected to be months before we have a full picture of what happened to Matthew Perry. Early toxicology reports have come back clean, but other tests are still pending. Perry was open and honest about his history of substance abuse, though all indications were that he had been clean for some time. The facts may be of some comfort to those who miss Perry, but the healing will take a long time.