Being On Friends Had Highs And Lows. That Time Elliott Gould Leaked A Major Spoiler And That Other Time He Met Taylor Swift

Friends was infamous for being able to nab the best guest stars for cameos on the NBC sitcom, many of whom have since opened up about the experience. Some recalled great memories, like Reese Witherspoon getting her mind blown by Matt LeBlanc. Others didn’t enjoy it as much, including Jennifer Grey, who was so anxious over the changing script that she declined an offer to return. Elliott Gould recurred as Jack Gellar in all 10 seasons, so he was around enough to experience both sides of that spectrum. In honor of the series’ 30th anniversary, Gould recalled both the high and low moments from his time on Friends.

Elliott Gould is a renowned actor of stage and screen with decades of experience to his name. Friends fans, however, know him best as Jack, the well-meaning but sometimes clueless father of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Courteney Cox). Some of those character traits must have spilled off the page during one unfortunate interview, though, as he told The Times (UK) about the time he accidentally leaked a pretty big spoiler. He said:

I had an interview on TV with Rosie O’Donnell and I let the cliffhanger slip out about Rachel being at Ross’s London wedding. One of the producers, Kevin, was so angry with me. It’s a little embarrassing.

Yikes, Ross and Emily’s London wedding in the Season 4 finale was a huge moment on one of the best sitcoms of all time . Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) had opted to stay home in New York with a too-pregnant-to-fly Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), in part because of her complicated feelings about Ross getting married. At the last minute she decides to hop a plane to Europe to profess her love for the groom. Chaos ensues.

I’m not sure if Elliott Gould just spoiled that Rachel showed up in London or the actual whole cliffhanger that Ross said the wrong name at the altar, but either way, I can totally see why that would enrage the producer and how it could haunt Gould to this day.

Thankfully the gig came with enough good experiences to make up for that faux pas, though, as the actor also recalled a highlight of being recognized as Ross and Monica’s TV dad. He even got the attention of one Taylor Swift (maybe you’ve heard of her). The actor said:

Everywhere I went people would recognise me as Mr Geller. At the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift came up to me and said: ‘I know you. I’m a Friends freak. You’re Mr Geller.’ So that was pretty great.

Yeah, forget the nearly 200 acting credits that Elliott Gould’s resume boasts; if Taylor Swift recognizes you as one of the best side characters on Friends , that’s how you know you’ve made it.

You can relive the highs and lows of all of your favorite Friends characters by streaming all 10 seasons (and the reunion special, which featured Elliott Gould and his TV wife Christina Pickles) with a Max subscription . Be sure to also check out what’s airing currently with our 2024 TV schedule .