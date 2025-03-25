Full House’s Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Can’t Stand One Of The Show’s Earliest Episodes, And I Couldn’t Agree With This Pick More

News
By published

Definitely not my favorite.

John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier as Jesse, Danny and Joey on Full House&#039;s Season 1 episode &quot;Sea Cruise.&quot;
(Image credit: Max)

Full House is a much-beloved series in the history of television, with many still enjoying reruns with their Max subscription. Most of the cast members love to relive those memories as well, especially Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their Full House rewatch podcast. However, that doesn’t mean they’re afraid to share their true feelings about some of the sitcom’s rougher moments. They recently revealed the one early episode they say is “easily the worst,” and I think they’re spot-on.

“Sea Cruise,” the fifth episode of Full House’s first season, has been officially dubbed the worst in the eyes of Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler portrayers Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. They made their strong opinions known on a recent episode of How Rude, Tanneritos!, on which Barber declared:

[It’s] easily the worst episode. I don't think there's been a worse episode since 'Sea Cruise.' Like, I think 'Sea Cruise' takes the cake for all seasons.

On this episode, which originally aired October 16, 1987, Danny (Bob Saget) ships the girls off to grandma’s house so he can enjoy some male bonding time with Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier). Despite Danny’s apprehension to move on so soon after his wife’s death, the guys end up on a rickety boat full of women.

Jodie Sweetin agreed with her podcast co-host, though she threw out a couple of possible competitors in the “worst episode” category, saying:

'Sea Cruise' takes the cake. Although, whatever that weird Michelle dream sequence was was also creepy. And the Howie stuff was also pretty low. But, again, not as bad as 'Sea Cruise.'

Andrea Barber stood firm, though, saying that in the years they’ve been rewatching all of the Tanner family fun, she hasn’t come across an episode as bad as this one. In her words:

Still not as bad as 'Sea Cruise,' yeah. I keep waiting to assign, to crown, a new worst episode, but for me, it's 'Sea Cruise.' It’s still there.

I’ve got to say, I agree wholeheartedly with “Sea Cruise” receiving this designation. Maybe I’m a little biased, since I grew up alongside DJ, Stephanie and Michelle, but doesn’t everybody agree Full House is at its best when the girls are around? Even John Stamos admitted he was nervous early on about getting upstaged by the child actors.

Five episodes into the series, I have to wonder how many people were tuning in to hear the double entendres and innuendo of the three single guys, not to mention their cringe musical numbers, corny dialogue and Jesse's fragile ego.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Watch every episode of Full House, as well as other classic series like Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

I was, however, a little surprised at how easily Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin came to their conclusion. Given how “uncomfortable” they were watching the DJ episode “Shape Up” from Season 4 — in which Candace Cameron Bure’s character stops eating in hopes of losing weight before Kimmy’s pool party — I thought that might have been in the running.

Of course, we all have our favorite Full House episodes and our least favorite, and with it being one of the best shows to stream on Max right now, you can revisit any of them that you wish.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Mark (Adam Scott) are shown in the trailer for Severance Season 2.

Severance Is Starting To Feel Too Much Like The Walking Dead And Lost With Its Sprawling Story, And It's Starting To Worry Me
Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29 finale.

After Grant Ellis’ Proposal On The Bachelor Finale, I Think One Big Change Needs To Be Made For Future Seasons
Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Mark (Adam Scott) are shown in the trailer for Severance Season 2.

Severance Is Starting To Feel Too Much Like The Walking Dead And Lost With Its Sprawling Story, And It's Starting To Worry Me
See more latest
Most Popular
Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29 finale.
After Grant Ellis’ Proposal On The Bachelor Finale, I Think One Big Change Needs To Be Made For Future Seasons
Tyla Abercrumbie&#039;s Mary Jo Hayes standing near her desk at NIS office in NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Origins Finally Delved Into Mary Jo’s Backstory, And I Wasn’t Expecting It To Be This Heartbreaking
Gary Cole&#039;s Alden Parker wearing his NCIS hat and jacket at a crime scene, looking at Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight
NCIS Just Delivered A Major Reveal About Parker’s Lily Mystery, But I’m Shocked By The Tragic Backstory That Came With It
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars
Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals One Humorous Request He Had For J.J. Abrams Ahead Of The Rise Of Skywalker: ‘Come On, Guys’
Elizabeth Olsen is Scarlet Witch
Will Scarlet Witch Be In The Next Two Avengers Movies? Elizabeth Olsen's New Update Casts Doubt, But I'm Still Maintaining Hope
Screenshot of David Tennant as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones Season 1x07
After David Tennant Addressed Playing 'Absolutely Inexcusable' Bad Guys Like Jessica Jones' Kilgrave, I Need To See Him Back In The MCU
Denzel Washington sits stoically in the firelight in Gladiator II.
Denzel Washington Shares Candid Thoughts On Why He Doesn’t View Himself As A ‘Hollywood Actor’
Hilaria Baldwin laughing as Alec Baldwin shared the story of seeing her ex-boyfriend&#039;s penis
'A Baseball Bat That You Stuff Into Your Pants': Alec Baldwin Tells WTF Story About Seeing Hilaria's Ex Fully Nude, But It's Her Reactions That Got Me Laughing
Tony Todd as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines Just Hinted At Another Gruesome Way To Die In Its Upcoming Movie, And I Think It's Worse Than The Log Truck Death
Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars
I'm Still Sad Veronica Mars Season 5 Never Happened. I Asked About Why, And Got A Great Answer About Where The Show's Creator Wanted To Go Next