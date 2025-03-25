Full House’s Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Can’t Stand One Of The Show’s Earliest Episodes, And I Couldn’t Agree With This Pick More

Full House is a much-beloved series in the history of television, with many still enjoying reruns with their Max subscription. Most of the cast members love to relive those memories as well, especially Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their Full House rewatch podcast. However, that doesn’t mean they’re afraid to share their true feelings about some of the sitcom’s rougher moments. They recently revealed the one early episode they say is “easily the worst,” and I think they’re spot-on.

“Sea Cruise,” the fifth episode of Full House’s first season, has been officially dubbed the worst in the eyes of Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler portrayers Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. They made their strong opinions known on a recent episode of How Rude, Tanneritos!, on which Barber declared:

[It’s] easily the worst episode. I don't think there's been a worse episode since 'Sea Cruise.' Like, I think 'Sea Cruise' takes the cake for all seasons.

On this episode, which originally aired October 16, 1987, Danny (Bob Saget) ships the girls off to grandma’s house so he can enjoy some male bonding time with Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier). Despite Danny’s apprehension to move on so soon after his wife’s death, the guys end up on a rickety boat full of women.

Jodie Sweetin agreed with her podcast co-host, though she threw out a couple of possible competitors in the “worst episode” category, saying:

'Sea Cruise' takes the cake. Although, whatever that weird Michelle dream sequence was was also creepy. And the Howie stuff was also pretty low. But, again, not as bad as 'Sea Cruise.'

Andrea Barber stood firm, though, saying that in the years they’ve been rewatching all of the Tanner family fun, she hasn’t come across an episode as bad as this one. In her words:

Still not as bad as 'Sea Cruise,' yeah. I keep waiting to assign, to crown, a new worst episode, but for me, it's 'Sea Cruise.' It’s still there.

I’ve got to say, I agree wholeheartedly with “Sea Cruise” receiving this designation. Maybe I’m a little biased, since I grew up alongside DJ, Stephanie and Michelle, but doesn’t everybody agree Full House is at its best when the girls are around? Even John Stamos admitted he was nervous early on about getting upstaged by the child actors.

Five episodes into the series, I have to wonder how many people were tuning in to hear the double entendres and innuendo of the three single guys, not to mention their cringe musical numbers, corny dialogue and Jesse's fragile ego.

I was, however, a little surprised at how easily Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin came to their conclusion. Given how “uncomfortable” they were watching the DJ episode “Shape Up” from Season 4 — in which Candace Cameron Bure’s character stops eating in hopes of losing weight before Kimmy’s pool party — I thought that might have been in the running.

Of course, we all have our favorite Full House episodes and our least favorite, and with it being one of the best shows to stream on Max right now, you can revisit any of them that you wish.