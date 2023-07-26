Jodie Sweetin And Dave Coulier Both Launched Full House Podcasts This Week, And It Turned Into A Big Love Fest For Bob Saget

There are some TV series that just strike a chord with their audience, maintaining relevance and a loyal fanbase for decades after they go off the air. Full House has proven to be one of those, and even over 35 years later, fans can’t seem to get enough of widower Danny Tanner and his family. The Full House actors seem happy to give them what they want, too, as not one but two rewatch podcasts just launched within days of each other. Dave Coulier debuted Full House Rewind on July 21, which was followed by Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber ’s How Rude, Tanneritos! on July 24.

While it remains to be seen how the two pods distinguish themselves as they each go through all 193 episodes of the classic ABC sitcom, one thing is for sure: You can’t have this much Full House talk without mentioning the late Bob Saget , and the premiere episodes had fans feeling the love for our favorite TV dad.

Dave Coulier Dedicates Podcast Premiere To Bob Saget

The first episode of Full House Rewind featured Dave Coulier’s interview with series creator Jeff Franklin, who talked about how the cast came together, the “bizarre” audition process for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and how Bob Saget was a late addition to the Tanner family. At the end of the episode, the actor who played Joey Gladstone — Danny Tanner’s best friend — seemed to fight back tears as he paid tribute to Saget, who died of a head trauma in January 2022. He shared the episode’s final moments on Instagram:

A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) A photo posted by on

Dave Coulier not only dedicated the premiere to the late comedian, but he said he will end each episode with a “Full House hug,” as Bob Saget was known for his hugs . The post (and the podcast itself) caught the attention of Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s widow, who reposted his video to her own social media with a sweet message:

(Image credit: Dave Coulier's Instagram Stories)

It sounds like Kelly Rizzo might be tuning in for that weekly Full House hug, and when it comes to Tanner love, it turns out she’s got options.

Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Explain How Bob Saget’s Death Inspired Their Podcast

Jodie Sweetin, who played middle child Stephanie Tanner , and Andrea Barber, the omnipresent neighbor Kimmy Gibler, kicked off their own rewatch pod, and even got support from fellow ‘90s child actor Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World. Their show is called How Rude, Tanneritos!, which fans will recognize as the combination of two of their characters’ catchphrases. Sweetin and Barber both expressed excitement to relive their childhood memories and document them, since the loss of Bob Saget last year was a sobering reminder that tomorrow isn’t promised. Barber explained:

I am so eager to get these memories recorded, because, ever since we lost Bob last year — and I lost my mom the year before that — I have been feeling the sense of urgency to capture these memories and get them down permanently, so that we will have them forever, our kids can listen to them, our beloved fanbase, who is so loyal, can listen to this forever.