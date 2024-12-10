‘What Do We Do Now, Hug?’ Funny Clip From Tim Allen And Kat Dennings Finally Gives Us A Good Look At New Comedy Shifting Gears

Tim Allen is getting ready for his return to TV with new ABC sitcom Shifting Gears headed to the 2025 TV schedule. The series centers on Allen’s Matt, a stubborn widow and owner of a classic car workshop whose daughter, played by Kat Dennings, has to move back home with her own kids. Considering both Allen and Dennings are comedy geniuses, you just know hilarity will ensue and the actors finally gave fans a good look at their new series with a new clip.

The official Shifting Gears Instagram shared a fun video of Allen and Dennings spreading holiday cheer by telling fans just what to expect with Shifting Gears, along with some clips from the series. From the looks of thing, it really seems like it’s going to be a show you won’t want to miss out on. Honestly, it feels like the perfect, broad comedy people need right now. Take a look:

Not only do their characters seem to have great chemistry, but so do Allen and Dennings, and I desperately can't wait to see more!

Shifting Gears marks Allen’s third comedy for ABC, following Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, both of which ran for pretty long periods (OK, even if the latter did have to switch to Fox). Meanwhile, Dennings’ 2 Broke Girls on CBS was another broad network series that won fans over the years. Put the two actors together and you have Shifting Gears.

This one came together relatively fast, too. It was announced earlier this year that Tim Allen would be starring in a new pilot at ABC, which officially got picked up in July. Although Allen starred in The Santa Clauses, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, Shifting Gears is his first network role since Last Man Standing ended in 2021. The Toy Story actor previously compared his return to Tom Brady, since both of them couldn’t seem to stay away from their respective professions. Funny.

Filming for Shifting Gears kicked off in June for the pilot, leading Allen back to the Disney lot and the Home Improvement stage, which surely brought up a lot of feelings for not only the actor but for fans as well. It will be exciting to see what this new show is all about, especially since the cast attached is pretty great, on top of Allen and Dennings. Former Disney star Brenda Song will be appearing in the show as well, along with Seann William Scott, Daryl Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis.

Fans still have to wait several more weeks to see Allen and Dennings together, but it will be worth it. Shifting Gears premieres on ABC on Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET. There is going to be a lot to look forward to with the new series, and these small clips will be just enough to keep fans excited.