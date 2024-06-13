Tim Allen Returned To The Home Improvement Lot For The First Week Filming His New Pilot. See The Sweet Pic

If anything, being a TV legend like comedian Tim Allen means at least one thing: when your show ends, people are always hopeful that you’ll return to the small screen on a weekly basis. So, when fans heard that the Home Improvement and Last Man Standing star was heading back to his sitcom home at ABC for a new pilot after nearly three years away, they were undeniably excited. Well, Allen was “geeked” also, and now that he’s returned to the lot that housed the comedy that made him famous to film that pilot, you can see the sweet pic he took to remember the occasion.

What Picture Did Tim Allen Share After Returning To The Home Improvement Lot To Film His New Pilot?

Famed funny man Tim Allen, who’s been described as “darkly” comic , was of course, the star of the hit alphabet network comedy Home Improvement (which you can revisit with a Disney+ subscription ) from 1991 to 1999. It was that show that really launched his career into the Hollywood stratosphere, leading to beloved movie roles aplenty and his eventual return to ABC for Last Man Standing (check that one out with a Hulu subscription ) in 2011.

Though that show moved to Fox for its last three seasons and wrapped in 2021, it’s clear that the actor (who wants to see an “emotional” Toy Story 5 plot ) is proud of the work he did on his prior network for so many years. After shooting the pilot for his potential new series, Shifting Gears, on the same lot recently, he shared a sweet picture on X of his reunion with the sitcom studio home that helped turn him into a megastar. Take a look!

Shot the new pilot last Friday here on the Disney lot where it all began. pic.twitter.com/QU6hB8Is9hJune 12, 2024

As you can see, not only is the sometime-Santa Claus very happy to be back, but there’s no way that anyone on the Disney lot could forget or go unaware of the history that was made on that particular set with Allen and the rest of the cast and crew of the long-running hit. I wonder, does every successful show get a plaque to commemorate the set where it filmed?

While we’ll likely have a while to wait yet before we know if or when Shifting Gears will become a full-fledged TV show, we do know a lot more about it than the title, main star and where it’ll film. The family comedy will see Allen star as a widower named Matt who owns a body shop that specializes in restoring and painting classic cars.

For years, he’s been estranged from his now-grown daughter, Riley, who left home to marry her high school sweetheart, very much against Matt’s wishes. Now divorced and with her two teenage kids in tow, Matt and Riley have to find a way to get along when she and her children move into Matt’s home.

Riley will be played by 2 Broke Girls and occasional MCU star Kat Dennings , who’s also acting as a producer on the project, along with Allen exec producing with several other behind-the-scenes Last Man Standing alums. The story sounds like the perfect set up for some hilarious and heartfelt conflict that’ll lead to solid family bonding in an atmosphere that sounds sure to please fans of both of Allen’s previous sitcoms. All we have to do now is wait to see if he’ll be returning to his Home Improvement home for more than just this pilot.