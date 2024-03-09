After Tim Allen's New ABC Show Gets Announced, Fans Have All The Home Improvement Related Comments

Tim Allen is reportedly headed back to Disney after it was announced that he might return to ABC with a new comedy pilot. Of course, the network and Allen’s relationship goes back to the days of family sitcom juggernaut Home Improvement. Now, the longtime Home Improvement fans are sharing their excitement for the new show from the comedian and ABC.

For any 1990s TV fan, the ABC sitcom took the Santa Clause star from working stand-up comedian to TV comedy royalty. Allen took to his Twitter account to make the surprise announcement, writing:

We are at it again! ABC just ordered a comedy pilot, ’Shifting Gears’.

The new comedy will mark Allen’s ABC return after Fox revived Last Man Standing following the network's cancellation of the family comedy.

Of course, fans were excited to hear the TV and film star is making his network TV comeback after LMS ended in 2021. However, they couldn’t help but reminisce about his classic ABC sitcom. Check out these Home Improvement comments from some diehard fans below:

Can’t wait for this one. Need a Home Improvement reboot too.

Damn home improvement was such a great show when I was a kid, can't wait to see this new show you’re bringing out !!

Looking forward to it! Watched Home Improvement as a kid and fell in love with LMS as an adult. Good luck and godspeed!

I just recently started watching "Last Man Standing". I like it, funny. I've seen "Home Improvement" multiple times. I look forward to seeing this new one.

The reach of Home Improvement knows no bounds despite ending its original run in 1999. (Of course, viewers can still watch the classic '90s sitcom through a Disney+ subscription.) Watching the series was appointment TV for many families as Tim Taylor, his family, and friends got into weekly hijinks (mostly of Tim’s doing). So, it seems like the kids who watched the series now watching it with their kids, and they can't wait for the comedian to come back to ABC.

However, the prevailing narrative is that Home Improvement fans want a reboot. Talks of a revival have been swirling around for years with Tim Allen even pitching an idea for a possible spinoff. Viewers got small Home Improvement nods on Allen’s Last Standing Man with guest spots from former co-stars and a Tim Taylor cameo in the Fox comedy’s final season. Fans also got a mini-reunion with Richard Karn (aka Al Borland) through their docuseries Assembly Required and More Power. Of course, getting a reboot off the ground might be hard as The Home Improvement cast is doing other things right now.

In the meantime, Tim Allen hasn’t been away from TV for long, because he has two seasons of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses under his belt. You can check our 2024 TV schedule to see when the Christmas-themed series will return. Plus, he has this new show on the way. To get updates on Tim Allen’s new project, return to CinemaBlend for more.