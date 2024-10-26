Tim Allen Is Heading Back To TV, And I'm Loving His Take On Why His New Show Makes Him 'Feel Like Tom Brady'

Tim Allen is preparing for his TV return , with his new sitcom, Shifting Gears , marking his third sitcom after Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. The latter two shows were very successful and, while it’s still too early to tell what his new show will be like since it won’t be airing amid the 2024 TV schedule , one would hope that the comedy series will be fun as well. All the while, Allen himself is feeling like Tom Brady ahead of his return to the small screen, and I love his take.

The actor starred on Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999 and then Last Man Standing from 2011 to 2021. Just when it seemed like the Emmy nominee would probably want to take a break from TV acting for a while, Shifting Gears comes along. When the fan-favorite actor spoke with Us Weekly , he name-dropped the legendary NFL quarterback while discussing his own professional trajectory:

I’m still thinking about Last Man Standing. They did that one for nine years, and now I feel like Tom Brady. I’m doing another one.

Before hanging up his helmet for good in 2023, Tom Brady had announced his retirement in 2022 only to unretire from the NFL not even two months later. Considering that trend of constantly going back to one's old grind, Tim Allen’s comparison is pretty spot on. Just like Brady and his return to football, Allen probably wouldn’t be doing Shifting Gears if he wasn’t sure of himself. I appreciate his perspective and am happy for the actor. He seems to be having the time of his life on set, and not just because he was able to return to the Home Improvement lot while filming the pilot. As he continued:

I’m very grateful to be working, being able to entertain. That’s what I love to do. It’s been a tremendous experience. Our pilot killed [it], so they’ve ordered a season, and we’ve been shooting it for about four days.

ABC ordered Shifting Gears to series this past summer, and it follows a widower, played by Allen, who owns a classic car workshop. His estranged daughter, played by fellow sitcom vet Kat Dennings , moves back in with her own daughter. This sounds like a classic show, which could creative some humorous scenarios, thanks to generational differences, and I'm here for it.

It should be pointed out that this isn’t Tim Allen’s first series post-Last Man Standing. The actor did reprise his beloved role of Scott Calvin/Santa Claus for The Santa Clauses, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription . The second season aired in 2023 but, as of now, there doesn’t seem to be any word on a third season. However, Allen did have ideas for future episodes. With Shifting Gears coming soon, it’s safe to assume that The Santa Clauses won’t be coming back, though its status remains up in the air.

As of right now, a premiere date for Shifting Gears has yet to be announced, but I simply remain excited by the prospect of seeing Tim Allen on a sitcom again. Hopefully, Allen keeps taking cues from Tom Brady and opts to stay in the game, so to speak. In the meantime, stream all nine seasons of Last Man Standing using a Hulu subscription , and know that you can stream Home Improvement in its entirety on Disney+ as well.