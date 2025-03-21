The Funny Way Friends’ Monica Geller Had An Impact On Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Real-Life Vacation Habits

No matter how much time has passed, Friends remains an iconic series and one of the best shows streaming on Max. Even to this day, the show will come back around every once in a while as fans debate over dress colors, reminisce on their favorite moments, or even take a page out of one of the characters’ books. Sarah Michelle Gellar has done the latter, and it’s all thanks to Monica.

Courteney Cox’s beloved character has been known to be a very organized person and always doing things down to the letter. While some may think that she overexaggerated quite a bit, Gellar actually takes after her while on vacation. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum told People that she lives by Monica’s “Rules are good. Rules help control the fun” quote, and it’s not just because of their similar last names. But I think Monica would be proud:

That's me. That's definitely me. I want to have a plan, but I also understand that not everyone's like that. I am a type A person, so I keep Google Maps with pins of everywhere I want to go and everywhere I've been. I'll send them to people, and they'll be like, 'This is a 17-day trip that you've just given me,' but I'm like, 'It's just options.'

To be fair, having to plan a vacation and making sure that everything goes smoothly is not always fun and games, and you certainly need some rules and control. I can’t blame Gellar for wanting to make sure that everything is perfect, but at least she has someone to look up to when it comes to planning and proof that rules and control are always worth it. Plus, having some options and backups isn’t such a bad idea, especially on vacation, and it’s what Gellar loves:

[You have to] plan, plan, plan, and then have a backup for your plan. And you have to be able to pivot and be able to be flexible sometimes.

Of course, we could all use a little control in our lives. And rules are helpful, so maybe Monica wasn’t totally out of it whenever she got a little crazy about it. It seems to be working just fine for Gellar, even if she didn’t realize that she was basically like Monica. This just proves that Friends certainly still resonates with fans after all these years.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar is not the only celebrity Friends fan. Christina Ricci previously opened up about trying to tell Lisa Kudrow how big of a fan she is, while Reese Witherspoon recalled sitting on the iconic Central Perk couch when filming her guest appearance on Friends. And there are definitely a lot of other famous Friends fans, and I just love knowing how the show has impacted them.

With over 10 seasons of Friends, the series is perfect for the next long binge and it’s very likely its impact will continue for years to come. It is still hard to believe just how long it’s been since the show premiered, even the Friends cast can’t believe it. Luckily, the show is streaming in full with a Max subscription, so people can watch it time and time again. It’s one of those shows that will never get old, and I can’t wait to hear about how it’s impacting someone else.