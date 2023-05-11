General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute To Longtime Legend Jacklyn Zeman After Her Death At 70

One of the landmark soap operas that has lasted throughout the medium’s lifespan is ABC’s General Hospital . Over the years it has broken hearts, shocked audiences, and launched many careers over its 60-year run. Among those who were notable fixtures on the longest-running soap opera in production was actor Jacklyn Zeman, whose character Bobbie Spencer was a constant on the show, as she appeared in episodes over the course of four decades. It is with a heavy heart that we must report Zeman’s death at the age of 70, which has been accompanied with heartfelt tributes from her series co-stars.

Zeman's passing was announced by the official Twitter for General Hospital, with no cause of death specified. Celebrating the life of a woman who had been on the show since 1973, save for an almost three-year gap between 2010 and 2013, those messages read as follows:

We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.May 11, 2023 See more

Tributes from Jacklyn Zeman’s co-stars were just as heartfelt, starting with a message from ’80s rock sensation Rick Springfield. Known for his portrayal of Dr. Noah Drake, a character romantically linked to Bobbie Spencer, Springfield sent his condolences along with some photos of himself and Zeman from their time together on the show:

Incredibly stunned 💔 to hear of @JackieZeman Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo pic.twitter.com/DQ6WkYBFkEMay 11, 2023 See more

That same sort of love is felt by not only legacy cast members, but also more recent actors who had the pleasure of working with Jacklyn Zeman. Parry Shen , who currently plays lab technician Brad Cooper on General Hospital, is one of those actors, and he shared part of what was so fun about working with Zeman during the modern era of the series:

An absolute legend. I loved hearing her stories about the show in the 70s & 80s. Always so kind & down to earth. You will be so missed, Jackie. Condolences to her daughters, family & legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades.

Kathleen Gati , best known by General Hospital fans for her role as Dr. Liesel Obrecht, also sent her love to Jacklyn Zeman and her family and friends. Reflecting on their time together as cast mates, Gati's statement was short but emotionally charged:

I am heartbroken to hear this news. One of the kindest people I have ever met. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans.

Frank Valentini, the current EP of General Hospital, also took time to acknowledge Zeman's passing with a statement. As the character was still active, up until the actor's death, this sorrow will absolutely carry over into how Valentini and his crew will alter Bobbie Spencer's fate to pay tribute to Jacklyn Zeman's passing. Here's how Mr. Valentini's statement reads:

On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. pic.twitter.com/DxGdjYavabMay 11, 2023 See more

Perhaps the saddest, and most understated token of tribute is that of actor Laura Wright. Portraying the current incarnation of Carly Corinthos, the illegitimate daughter to Jacklyn Zeman's Bobbie Spencer, Wright acknowledged her on-screen mother's passing with two simple emojis, while also sharing a video of Zeman celebrating General Hospital's 60th anniversary:

😢💔 https://t.co/bmAih4YhKqMay 11, 2023 See more

Worlds like General Hospital can get pretty intense, and sometimes weirdly in tune with promoting Disney products like Doctor Strange or playing a part in ABC programs such as The Bachelor . However, the relationships between the actors that make it tick balance those moments with true sweetness, and that’s clearly part of what Jacklyn Zeman leaves behind in her legacy of soap opera excellence. You can stream General Hospital with a Hulu subscription, and go back to watch the legendary run this actress had on the iconic soap opera.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to Ms. Zeman's family and friends as they navigate this difficult time of memory and grief.