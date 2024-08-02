Did It Potentially Open Some Doors For Me?' Girls' Zosia Mamet Gets Real About Nepo Baby Allegations That Have Followed Her During Her Career

In the time since the phrase "nepo baby" has become a part of the pop culture zeitgeist, the HBO series Girls has been acknowledged as an interesting case, as three of the show's female leads – namely Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet – have parents who are in some aspect of the entertainment industry. A year-and-a-half ago, Williams bluntly acknowledged that Hollywood is very clearly not a level playing field, and now, Mamet has weighed in on the subject, noting that being a "nepo baby" has both advantages and disadvantages.

Zosia Mamet is the daughter of playwright/filmmaker David Mamet and actress Lindsay Crouse, and she recently spoke with The Guardian about how she perceives the impact that her parents had on her career as an actress. In addition to acknowledging that her family and last name gave her opportunities that newcomers to the industry have to fight for, she also notes that she had a leg up via a deeper understanding of the way things work in the business. Said Mamet,

Did it potentially open some doors for me? Sure. I can’t argue that. I think the biggest thing that I felt it did was that growing up surrounded by the industry meant I was going in with open eyes.

Finding representation and establishing industry contacts was never part of the challenge for Zosia Mamet to become a professional actor, but she doesn't feel as though her parents helped her land jobs. She says that she has still has to prove that her skills are legitimate when she is going out for parts, and she feels that there is even a greater level of scrutiny that she faces because there are expectations that come attached to her name:

Oftentimes, I was actually met with more of a challenge. Because people knew I was coming in with a famous name, it meant that I was walking into the room with baggage.

Zosia Mamet also did her part to try and dispel the idea about "nepo babies" that they are instantly invited to become a star who gets regular work. Per Mamet, those who don't have the proper talent to justify getting jobs will find that there is a point where having a notable last name isn't enough:

It’s not like you’re born to a famous family and the red carpet rolls out for you and your career is made. Because also at the end of the day, if you’re not walking in and up to the challenge, if you don’t have the talent or the ability to back it up, a name can only get you so far.

Earlier this year, Zosia Mamet has a small supporting role in the film Madame Web and she can currently be seen starring as Pampinea in The Decameron – the recently released streaming series that is now available to watch with a Netflix subscription.