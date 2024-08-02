Did It Potentially Open Some Doors For Me?' Girls' Zosia Mamet Gets Real About Nepo Baby Allegations That Have Followed Her During Her Career
She cites the positives and the negatives.
In the time since the phrase "nepo baby" has become a part of the pop culture zeitgeist, the HBO series Girls has been acknowledged as an interesting case, as three of the show's female leads – namely Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet – have parents who are in some aspect of the entertainment industry. A year-and-a-half ago, Williams bluntly acknowledged that Hollywood is very clearly not a level playing field, and now, Mamet has weighed in on the subject, noting that being a "nepo baby" has both advantages and disadvantages.
Zosia Mamet is the daughter of playwright/filmmaker David Mamet and actress Lindsay Crouse, and she recently spoke with The Guardian about how she perceives the impact that her parents had on her career as an actress. In addition to acknowledging that her family and last name gave her opportunities that newcomers to the industry have to fight for, she also notes that she had a leg up via a deeper understanding of the way things work in the business. Said Mamet,
Finding representation and establishing industry contacts was never part of the challenge for Zosia Mamet to become a professional actor, but she doesn't feel as though her parents helped her land jobs. She says that she has still has to prove that her skills are legitimate when she is going out for parts, and she feels that there is even a greater level of scrutiny that she faces because there are expectations that come attached to her name:
Zosia Mamet also did her part to try and dispel the idea about "nepo babies" that they are instantly invited to become a star who gets regular work. Per Mamet, those who don't have the proper talent to justify getting jobs will find that there is a point where having a notable last name isn't enough:
Earlier this year, Zosia Mamet has a small supporting role in the film Madame Web and she can currently be seen starring as Pampinea in The Decameron – the recently released streaming series that is now available to watch with a Netflix subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.