Days After Emma Roberts Got Asked About The Nepo Baby Thing, Her Actor Dad Eric Discussed Her And Julia Roberts

Within the realm of Hollywood, there are a number of famous families that have managed to make an impact through the art of acting. One such brood is the Roberts clan, which includes siblings Eric and Julie Roberts as well as Emma Roberts, the former’s daughter. Of course, much has been said about the power of connections within the industry and how that intersects with the “nepo baby” discussion. Emma recently spoke about that herself, explaining how her familial ties have impacted her career. And, just days later, Eric shared some comments about both his daughter and sister.

What Did Eric Roberts Say About Julia And Emma?

Eric Roberts has had a successful career in Hollywood, having notched roles in notable motion pictures like Raggedy Man, Runaway Train, The Dark Knight and Babylon. As his career has progressed, the 68-year-old actor’s personal life has also been a topic of discussion. There’s especially been much speculation regarding his relationship with younger sister Julia. Eric was asked about his sibling during his appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast (which is shared on YouTube ). When faced with the question of how his sister is currently doing, the Star 80 lead revealed a rule involving both his sis and his little girl:

You’ll have to ask her. I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She don’t want to talk about. And, also, my daughter’s told me also not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I’m not supposed to talk about either of them, but I do.

When it comes to Eric and Julia Roberts (a star of some of the best rom-coms of all time ), they’ve had their share of ups and downs. It was confirmed by Eric himself in the early 2000s that he and Julie were estranged for several years due to his past drug addiction. Their relationship was also strained due to the Pretty Woman star siding with Eric’s ex-girlfriend over custody of their daughter. Speaking of Emma, her dad did end up stumbling during his interview by providing some glowing thoughts about her career:

I am in love with my daughter’s work these days. I can’t believe how great she’s become. I’m so proud of her, I can’t see straight. Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride. And just, ‘Oh my god, here she goes again.’ And I’m just so happy to be her dad, because she’s kickin’ ass and I’m so proud.

Emma Roberts has certainly been on a tear and, of course, she’s been working for years, long before her performance in 2023’s Maybe I Do. Many millennials grew up watching her on the classic Nickelodeon sitcom Unfabulous and, since then, she’s starred in movies and TV shows like Valentine’s Day, Scream 4, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. During her aforementioned interview, she got candid about her work and how she believes her family name has impacted it.

How Did Emma Roberts Weigh In On The Nepo Baby Discussion?

33-year-old Emma Roberts spoke about the nepotism debate during an interview with Flaunt . During the chat, she didn’t specifically speak about having benefited from the family ties she possesses. She did, however, contend that her surname has made her career somewhat challenging:

I’ve lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business. People have opinions and sometimes maybe they’re not good opinions of people in your family. I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it.

The Holidate co-lead is far from the only notable star to share thoughts on this topic. Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, joined the debate and acknowledged how she’s benefited from her connections. Maya Hawke, whose parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, even brought up the nepo baby discussion herself when explaining how she was ultimately able to land her role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson found the discussion to be “lame,” which she said is the reason why ultimately poked fun at the conversation.

When it comes to Emma Roberts though, her position within the industry seems to be solidified at this point. As far as her talent goes, father Eric says he can claim “absolutely nothing” from that except that he “gave her that name.” Perhaps it’s in the genes and, if he, Emma and Julie were to ever get together and talk about themselves, maybe they could discuss that notion.

