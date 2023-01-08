After Hailey Bieber Stepped Out In A 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt, The Internet Is Calling It A 'Slay,' Among Other Reactions

There’s been a debate going around for a few months in regards to “nepo babies” — people who are able to use their parents’ reputations to fast-track their own careers, particularly in Hollywood. Nepotism is certainly not a new phenomenon, but while some argue that the children of celebrities enjoy certain privileges not offered to everyone, people like “OG nepo baby” Jamie Lee Curtis argue the title only serves to diminish others’ accomplishments. Hailey Bieber seemed to show where she stands in the discourse, making an “iconic” move as she stepped out in a T-shirt adorned with the polarizing designation.

Hailey Bieber, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, was photographed in Los Angeles on January 6 (per Vogue ) wearing a white baby tee with small black lettering that read “Nepo Baby.” The model and influencer has not only come under fire for benefiting from her father’s famous name, but also that of her husband, Justin Bieber. Her choice to own the title inspired all kinds of reactions on social media, with some calling the move “iconic”:

People being mad over the fact that Hailey Bieber was wearing a shirt that says“nepo baby” (something they’ve been calling her) is kinda iconic if you ask me.January 6, 2023 See more

In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis not being a fan of the term, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp has also spoken out against it, saying that it’s “weird” to ignore someone’s training and talent just because their parents are in the same profession. However, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti clapped back at Lily-Rose, saying she couldn’t deny that she and other nepo babies had received preferential treatment based on who their parents were.

Hailey Bieber seems not at all bothered by any privileges afforded to her by being a Baldwin — a fact this Twitter user also seemed to love:

i don’t care what y’all say that nepo baby t-shirt was a slay and hailey bieber was so real for thatJanuary 6, 2023 See more

A lot of the feedback was not kind — Hailey Bieber is no stranger to online trolls — but many pointed out that it’s hard to argue that the influencer is “irrelevant” when we’ve collectively spent days talking about a T-shirt she wore. In the words of this fan:

it's been 48 hours (and counting) and irrelevant, bitter, jobless stans are still screaming and crying about hailey bieber iconically owning what y'all have been calling her for yearsJanuary 8, 2023 See more

Other celebrities with famous connections have also weighed in over the past few months. Actress Lily Collins has opened up about trying to make it without relying on her father Phil Collins’ name, while Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet , has said there’s nothing abnormal about a child joining the family business.

Hailey Bieber may have been inspired to wear the T-shirt in part by her conversation last year with Gwyneth Paltrow, who herself is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow. On an episode of Bieber's YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom?, the Iron Man actress acknowledged having access that others don’t, but after “unfairly” getting a foot in the door, she said “you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good ” because there will always be people who think you’re only there because of nepotism.

Given their past conversation, it’s no surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support for Hailey Baldwin’s statement, commenting on InStyle’s Instagram post of the photo, saying:

I might need a few of these