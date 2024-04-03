Grey’s Anatomy Was Renewed For Season 21, And The Responses On Social Are Wild
TV shows come and go, but Grey's Anatomy is forever.
Well, it’s official, Grey’s Anatomy is getting a 21st season. The show about the surgeons of Grey-Sloan Memorial has been gracing our screens for two decades, and now they’ll officially be returning to the 2024 TV schedule with another season, extending its run as the longest-running primetime medical drama. Now, considering this series has been on for so long that it’s of legal drinking age, fans are having a ball on the internet reacting to the news, and their responses are truly wild.
The wild fan reactions about Grey’s Anatomy getting a 21st season really run the gamut. From happy to angry, folks are feeling all kinds of ways, however, a common denominator among many of these reactions is chaos. For example, @jay_kt2’s feelings about the news are hilariously dramatic as they posted:
This viewer, @adrewscomet, had similar feelings as they posted:
Well, I hate to break it to this person, but this hospital has faced this issue before, and they came out on top. So, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Also, while Station 19 was canceled, and some were worried Grey’s would end too, this news confirms that Grey Sloan Memorial isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Other fans had some great jokes about the renewal and the idea of Grey’s Anatomy going on forever. Take @jomaticaaa’s reaction for example:
Thinking along the same lines, @GreysAnatomyHD decided to put their Photoshop skills to work to imagine what Meredith Grey would look like come Season 50:
Season 50! pic.twitter.com/W6h3g2bbJiApril 3, 2024
It currently takes a lot of work to catch up to Grey’s Anatomy, just imagine trying to get up to date during Season 50. That’d be wild, and it would take forever.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Along the same lines, one popular sentiment revolved around the fact that Grey’s Anatomy might live longer than all of us. @DannyWxo put it best as they posted:
It truly will, and you know who else will also outlive and outwork us all? Richard Webber. Some fans of the show are getting a kick out of the fact that he said he was going to retire in the early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Considering he was thinking about that 20 years ago, that makes this reaction from @buggirl29 even funnier:
When Richard said he was going to retire soon in season 1 https://t.co/YmeEGb78YzApril 3, 2024
Personally, I’m thrilled that Richard Webber, Miranda Bailey and co. will get to keep working. While the cast of Grey’s Anatomy is consistently cycling in and out, the series has become a constant in many people’s lives…heck it’s been on for the majority of mine (I was 6 years old when Season 1 premiered), so it’s hard to imagine television without it.
From seeing more relationships flourish, like Lucas and Ameilia and Link and Jo, to following the new interns as they grow into residents and possible attendings, Grey’s Anatomy has a lot of stories left to tell. So, I for one, am stoked that Season 21 is coming.
If you are feeling up to the challenge, you can stream the first 20 Seasons of Grey’s with a Hulu subscription, and you can catch new episodes on ABC every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, that way you’ll be ready to rock when Season 21 premieres next fall.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey