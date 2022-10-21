Grey's Anatomy Already Put Lucas' Secret At Risk, But I'm Loving The Bond Between Simone And McDreamy's Nephew

Spoiler alert! This story discusses Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 19 episode “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Kate Walsh made a triumphant return to Grey’s Anatomy in the October 20 episode, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and boy did they! In response to the Supreme Court’s real-world decision on Roe v. Wade, the fictional Seattle doctors were fired up to provide information on how to prevent unwanted pregnancies. What better storyline to welcome world-renowned OB/GYN Addison Montgomery to Season 19 ? However, Derek Shepherd’s ex-wife posed quite a threat to the secret Lucas Adams was trying to keep from his fellow interns, and Simone Griffith’s own family history found its way into her workplace, forming a bond between the two interns that left me wanting more!

Lucas put himself in an awkward situation in the previous episode, when he allowed Grey Sloan’s other new residents to believe he was sleeping with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) rather than reveal that she is his aunt. Addison’s presence in Grey Sloan Memorial complicated that lie further, when she recognized McDreamy’s favorite nephew , and Lucas (Niko Terho) was forced to awkwardly cut her off when she started to call him “Shep…” The damage was done, though, because Simone (Alexis Floyd) got suspicious and was able to find out that he’s basically related to half of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Simone’s grandmother, who has some form of dementia, wondered into the hospital looking for her daughter — Simone’s mother, who died during childbirth. It was Lucas’ turn to connect some dots, thus learning about Simone’s tragic connection to the hospital and the struggles she faced outside of its walls.

While it’s understandable that she doesn’t want her colleagues to pity her, Simone’s secret doesn’t seem to be quite on par with Lucas’, as he’s now not only threatened with accusations of nepotism but also people thinking he’s sleeping with his aunt. But it was important enough to her that he not share what he knew, and I am definitely on board with the connection formed over their shared secrets.

Lucas was adorably sweet to Simone’s grandmother, and he definitely gave Simone a pretty charming smile when the two were chilling on the gurneys, racing to tie knots in their scrub pants (as interns do?). Is there a romantic future between the two, or will this be a Meredith Grey/Alex Karev kind of friendship? I’m looking forward to finding out, and also definitely looking forward to seeing more between Lucas and Addison.

In other Grey’s Anatomy news, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) chose to return to the hospital , not as chief, but to reopen the clinic for reproductive health services and help as an attending. E.R. Fightmaster also made a surprise return as Kai, and it was clear that their romance with Amelia is still definitely a thing.

And speaking of comebacks, we only have a couple of weeks before Jesse Williams returns to Grey’s Anatomy to direct an episode and appear as Jackson Avery. Greg Germann will also make an appearance in November as Tom Koracick after he was last seen in Season 18. (Are there any former characters who aren’t coming back this season?)