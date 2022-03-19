Grey's Anatomy Writer Goes On Leave After Reports Allege She Made Up Ailments For Gig

To say that Grey’s Anatomy has carved out a place for itself within television history would be an understatement. One of the biggest reasons for this is that series creator Shonda Rhimes and her team have been so successful is that they’ve delivered stories that contain a significant amount of authenticity. This is partly achieved by hiring writers who’ve actually lived through some of the experiences Meredith Grey and her colleagues experience each week. A writer for the show, however, is now taking a leave of absence, as a recent report alleges she made up medical ailments during her time on the job.

Elisabeth Finch is the staff writer who’s been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation. The Ankler was the first to report that Disney Television Studios is looking into claims that Finch fabricated aspects of her life while talking with the writers’ room. The TV scribe’s lawyer recently released a statement to People on the matter:

Ms. Finch is not going to discuss her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch.

According to the reports, Elisabeth Finch, who’s written for shows like True Blood, claimed that she suffers from a rare form of bone cancer and that she lost part of her kidney and leg. She also allegedly recalled how she’d experienced verbal and sexual abuse at the hands of a male director while she was working on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. Amid the investigation, Shondaland issued a brief statement to the trade:

Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story.

The television writer joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 and has since written some of the show’s most acclaimed installments. One of her most notable credits is the 2015 episode “Silent All These Years," which many regard as one of the best Grey’s episodes thus far. In it, Jo Wilson met her birth mother and ultimately learned that she was conceived from a rape. The episode garnered praise from viewers, and it was later discovered that Shonda Rhimes had to fight to keep key aspects of the story intact. In addition to her work as a writer on the story, the No Ordinary Family alum also appeared on camera as a nurse during the episode.

Right now, the Emmy-winning show is finishing out its eighteenth season and has scored a renewal for Season 19. It remains to be seen whether Elisabeth Finch will return to the show after the investigation has been completed.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.