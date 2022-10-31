Hallmark Channel Just Landed Huge Streaming Deal That Will Make Its Christmas Movies Way Easier To Watch

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… well, it’s almost that time. With the holiday season approaching, many avid viewers are likely preparing for Hallmark’s annual slate of Christmas movies. Of course, keeping up with all of the festive productions or any of the channel’s other fare can be difficult, especially if you’re unable to record things. Well, things are about to get easier on that front, as the network just landed a massive streaming deal. Spoiler alert: a number of you are wanting to pick up a Peacock subscription after hearing this.

That’s right, Hallmark Media has reached a massive agreement with Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal, that will bring a plethora of the independently owned network’s content to the streamer. According to THR , the deal encompasses three live linear channels: the TV company’s flagship network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. In addition, NBC’s streaming platform will now include a vast library of video on-demand offerings from the network as well as next-day content. The exact terms of the bargain have not been disclosed.

The deal is being described as the “first of its kind” and could certainly be a gamechanger for both entertainment entities. Fans have long hoped for a centralized place where they can view the popular TV channel’s shows and movies at their leisure. Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, seems eager to give consumers that very thing, as indicated by her statement:

As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with. Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.

Audience growth is definitely the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about this partnership, especially when it comes to the TV network. Hallmark Media President and CEO Wonya Lucas discussed the deal as well, and she seems just as excited to give audiences with additional viewing options:

We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers. The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.

2022 has certainly been a year of transition for the family friendly TV entity. Months ago, the channel said goodbye to longtime movie headliner Candace Cameron Bure, who left for Great American Family . Even more surprising is the fact that Danica McKellar jumped to GAF as well. Despite those exits though, Hallmark has managed to lock down some key talent. Lacey Chabert re-upped earlier this year and, just this month, Alexa and Carlos VegaPena announced their intention to stay . So the company still has some strong stars to help bolster the content that’ll head to streaming.