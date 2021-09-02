Braun Strowman Has Announced His First Match Since WWE Release, And It's With Another Former Superstar

Braun Strowman's sudden and unexpected release from the WWE was one of the first shocking releases of 2021, and almost immediately, fans began to wonder where the wrestler (real name Adam Scherr) would end up. Well, we now have an answer, as Strowman has announced that his first match since his release will be with another former WWE superstar.

Braun Strowman won't be headed to AEW or Impact, at least not for now. Instead, he'll be participating in the pay-per-view "Free The Narrative 2 - The Monster In Us All" and square off against former WWE superstar EC3 on Friday, October 1. Check out the video for the event, which is available to pre-order on Vimeo right now.

Braun Strowman spoke some reversed dialogue in the video, and the meaning behind it could hint at his new in-ring persona. Strowman (who may no longer go under that name in future pro wrestling ventures) said, "Free the titan" to EC3. Strowman recently teased "Titan" would be his new in-ring name, so this mention could be further confirmation that wrestling fans won't know him by "Braun Strowman" much longer.

As for what's next beyond this coming appearance for Braun Strowman, that's still up in the air. There have been rumors that Strowman will sign with AEW, but somewhat more substantial rumors that he'll join up with Impact wrestling. Impact executive vice president Scott D’Amore directly teased Strowman for the company's "Bound For Glory" pay-per-view set for October, so that would seemingly be the most likely destination for the wrestler. It certainly doesn't appear that Strowman will be re-signed by the WWE like Samoa Joe, even if some fans desperately want that to happen.

Braun Strowman's release was the talk of the wrestling world when it first happened, but as the months passed and more major superstars have left the WWE and joined rival organizations, he's become more of a footnote in a wild year of pro wrestling. Still, few will deny even with wrestlers like Bray Wyatt about to be free agents, Strowman is a legit star capable of captivating an audience and being one of the top guys of any organization. It's a large reason why his release from WWE was so shocking, as Strowman felt like an unmovable piece of the Monday Night Raw roster. Hopefully, he can have that same status in whatever organization he ultimately signs with next.

CinemaBlend has kept a close eye on most of the major free agents of the pro wrestling world, so be sure to stick with us for more updates on where remaining stars may land. For example, check out the latest news on Daniel Bryan, and how CM Punk essentially confirmed the former WWE superstar will join him at AEW.